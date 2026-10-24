Losing Your Sight? 5 Types Of Blindness And Their Early Symptoms Explained

Vision loss does not always happen suddenly or lead to complete blindness. It can range from partial loss of vision to severe or complete loss, depending on the underlying cause. Many conditions that can threaten eyesight can be detected early and treated effectively, making timely diagnosis and care crucial.

Common Types Of Blindness And Their Early Signs

Cataracts: The leading cause of treatable blindness in India. The clouding of the eye lens results in poor vision, colour blindness, glare, and changes in spectacle power. Surgery can treat this condition.

Glaucoma: Referred to as the “thief of sight” because it damages the optic nerve and gradually affects peripheral vision. Most cases go undetected until significant vision impairment occurs.

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Diabetic Retinopathy: High blood sugar levels damage the tiny blood vessels in the retina. There may be no signs or symptoms in the early stages, but later stages can cause floaters and blurred vision.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD): This condition affects central vision. Straight lines may appear wavy, and blurred vision can make reading difficult.

Retinitis Pigmentosa: This inherited disorder causes problems with night vision, followed by a gradual narrowing of the field of vision, often described as tunnel vision.

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Why Early Detection And Regular Eye Examinations Matter

In many cases, people realise the importance of clear vision only after their eyesight starts to deteriorate. This can happen with conditions such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, among others. However, a significant proportion of blindness can be prevented or treated with timely diagnosis and appropriate care.

An eye examination can help identify problems before noticeable symptoms appear. Arrange regular eye check-ups for yourself, ensure your children have their eyes examined, and encourage your parents to do the same. Early detection and timely treatment can help protect vision and reduce the risk of long-term complications.