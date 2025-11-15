Is Delhi’s Toxic Air Secretly Ageing Your Skin? Dermatologist Breaks It Down

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Delhi's air has entered that dreaded winter phase again, the kind where every breath feels heavier, and every day begins with a thick blanket of smog. According to experts, pollution in Delhi isn't just harming your lungs, it's quietly accelerating your skin's biological ageing.

To understand the hidden impact of Delhi's toxic air on skin health, Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon and Founder of SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi, explains exactly how smog harms your skin at cellular level. He also provides insights on what you can realistically do to protect yourself.

How Pollution Biologically Ages Your Skin Faster

Air pollution in cities like Delhi contains microscopic toxins that the skin simply cannot defend itself against. As Dr Jangid explains, “Smog contains hazardous particles, especially PM2.5, which over time, destroy collagen, elastin, and the lipid barrier by penetrating into the body, even the skin.”

These toxins create an ongoing internal attack. He notes that smog “promotes the formation of free radicals, chronic inflammation, skin cell renewal disruption, and the breakdown of collagen.” This is why many people notice a grey cast, uneven patches, or roughness even when they follow a basic skincare routine.

And the effects are startling. Dr Jangid also mentions, "long term chronic exposure to smog is parallel to sun exposure. Both affect the skin's ability to repair and protect itself.”

This means that if you live in Delhi, your daily commute might be ageing your skin as much as stepping out without sunscreen.

How Wrong Skincare Habits Intensify The Impact Of Delhi’s Smog

It's not just pollution, common mistakes are making things worse. Many people unknowingly allow airborne pollutants to sit on their skin for hours. Dr Jangid warns, “Overlooking cleansing and letting pollution remain on the skin overnight, and ultimately leading to the clogging of pores is a common occurrence.” On the other hand, some go overboard, “in the scenario of over-exfoliation, the skin barrier is weakened, letting even more toxins in.”

Even toners can sabotage your skin. “Toning with alcohol and the omission of sunscreen fuel oxidative stress.” And that’s why “an intact skin barrier, and sunscreen is necessary, even in winter or on cloudy days.”

Ingredients, Habits, And Foods That Help Repair Pollution-Damaged Skin

Delhi's pollution needs a defence strategy that goes beyond washing your face and hoping for the best. According to Dr Jangid, certain skincare ingredients genuinely strengthen the skin’s ability to fight toxins. “Niacinamide reduces inflammation and fortifies the skin's barrier.”

Vitamin C is another hero, and in his words, it “neutralises free radicals and brightens skin.” Meanwhile, “ceramides replace lost moisture and protect skin from penetrate pollutants.”

He also points to plant antioxidants, “Green tea extract, vitamin E, and resveratrol provide additional moisture to the skin and strengthen the skin's barrier.”

Dr Jangid stresses the importance of using them correctly, "Gently layering these ingredients in a hydration-focused routine helps repair skin and fortify barriers to traffic pollution. It is advisable to consult a skincare expert before trying any of these. A dermatologist can guide you better and suggest specific ingredients as per your skin type and condition.”

If you thought diet doesn't matter, think again. Dr Jangid says, “a diet rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids can reduce pollution-induced oxidative stress.” He recommends foods that “help neutralise free radicals and strengthen cell membranes, like berries, leafy greens, turmeric, nuts, and fatty fish.”

Hydration also plays a massive role. “Good hydration and a limit on processed foods will further support the skin's natural detox and repair processes from the inside out,” he adds.

Delhi’s Air Isn’t Changing Soon, But Your Skin Habits Can

Delhi’s pollution may be unavoidable, but accelerated ageing doesn’t have to be. As Dr Jangid explains, “Smog contains hazardous particles, destroy collagen, promote free radicals, and lead to premature ageing.”

His closing advice is simple yet powerful, maintain an intact barrier, cleanse correctly, nourish the skin, eat antioxidant-rich foods, hydrate well, and most importantly, “consult a skincare expert” for personalised guidance.

Your skin can still thrive in a polluted city, but only if you give it the defence it deserves.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

