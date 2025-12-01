Over the last decade, Indian men have undergone a dramatic transformation in how they view skincare. From using a single soap bar for everything to investing in serums, retinol and dermatological treatments, the shift has been unmistakable across cities and age groups. According to Dr Soma Sarkar, MBBS, MD, Dermatology, Co-Founder and Lead Dermatologist at Skin Beyond Borders, this change did not happen overnight, it was shaped by cultural exposure, social media influence and changing lifestyles.

The Real Trigger Behind India’s Men’s Skincare Boom

A decade ago, most Indian men followed an extremely minimal routine. Dr Soma Sarkar explains that “this significant shift was triggered by numerous advertisements for skincare products that are seen on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.”

She adds that men traditionally preferred simple routines because “they already have a lot on their plates.”

However, the turning point came during the COVID-19 pandemic. With long working-from-home hours and more free time, many men finally paid attention to grooming. As Dr Sarkar notes, “they may have seen the women in their house using skincare and eventually took an interest in the same.” This curiosity slowly transformed into regular self-care habits, pushing men to adopt proper routines beyond just soap and water.

Why Men's Skincare Needs Are Not The Same As Women’s

A major misconception still persists, that men can simply borrow products designed for women. Dr Sarkar insists that “the myth that needs to end is that men can use female skincare products.”

Men’s skin texture, pH levels and oil production are different, meaning women’s products are rarely suitable. Although men and women follow similar routine steps (cleanser, moisturiser, sunscreen), Dr Sarkar clarifies that “the only difference is the ingredients inside the products.”

She emphasises that a man’s profession, lifestyle and consistency matter far more than the number of products he uses. As she puts it, “skincare is really deep, and a good skincare routine will give the best results over time.”

Treatments That Are Growing Fastest Among Indian Men

The surge in grooming awareness has also increased demand for dermatological procedures. According to Dr Sarkar, “the fastest growing treatment among men is laser hair reduction, followed by acne pigmentation and anti-aging.” What’s interesting is how men are using LHR. Many now prefer clean beard shaping or hair removal from areas such as the earlobes and fingers. Dr Sarkar points out that some even opt for “full-body LHRs, which include private parts like buttocks, excluding the genitals.”

Acne remains a major concern across age groups, with more men seeking timely consultation. Anti-ageing treatments, however, still lag behind because “it has a lot of pricks and pokes and is somewhat painful.”

The Biggest Skincare Mistakes Men Made 10–15 Years Ago

Grooming was not always a priority for Indian men. Dr Sarkar reflects that “the biggest skincare mistake that Indian men used to make 10–15 years ago was probably using anything on their face without actually seeing the ingredients or whether it was suitable for their skin or not.”

From using a single soap for body, hair and face to carelessly applying perfume on skin, the practices were far from healthy.

But she acknowledges a positive shift, “now, doing skincare is more like a trend instead of the taboo that men used to think it was.” Today, more men visit dermatology clinics, understand ingredients and follow structured routines designed for their needs.

