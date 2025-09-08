When Endometriosis Turns Deadly: Understanding Its Link To Ovarian Cancer

(By Dr. Smeet Patel)

Endometriosis has been frequently portrayed as a non-cancerous, though painful, condition that interferes with fertility and quality of life. That is true, but only half the tale. Scientists have uncovered a small but meaningful association between endometriosis and two forms of ovarian cancer, a relationship that should not be ignored.

Understanding The Risk:

Women with endometriosis, particularly those with ovarian endometriomas (also referred to as "chocolate cysts"), are at greater risk of developing two forms of ovarian cancer: endometrioid carcinoma and clear cell carcinoma. It is not a panicking risk for every woman, but it is significantly greater than the risk for the general population.

This heightened risk is linked to the biology of endometriosis itself. Lesions created by the disease go through repeated cycles of bleeding, repair, and hormonal stimulation. These activities lead to oxidative stress and chronic inflammation, both conditions that can cause DNA damage. Over time, such damage can accumulate, raising the possibility that a benign cyst can become a malignant tumor. Long-standing ovarian endometriomas are especially the ones doctors monitor most closely.

Signs To Watch Out For

Clinically, there are a few warning signs that raise red flags. If an otherwise stable cyst is getting bigger, if the patterns of pain have changed, or new symptoms like bloating, early satiety, or unexpected weight loss have appeared, doctors take them seriously. Even chronic ovarian cyst in post-menopausal patients requires cautious assessment since natural hormonal protection is lost with advancing age.

Monitoring And Prevention

Surveillance is the key to prevention. Periodic imaging, MRI or ultrasound, is used to monitor changes in endometriomas.

Any cyst with atypical features has to be surgically resected and sent for proper histopathology since recurrent drainage of cysts facilitates the leave-behind of diseased tissue and does not reduce cancer risk.

Lifestyle habits also play a role. Being at a healthy weight, not smoking, and following prescribed hormonal regimens might lower overall risk, but can't lower it to zero.

