Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthWhen Endometriosis Turns Deadly: Understanding Its Link To Ovarian Cancer

When Endometriosis Turns Deadly: Understanding Its Link To Ovarian Cancer

Endometriosis doesn't mean a woman will eventually develop ovarian cancer. But understanding the connection provides a reason to act promptly, avoid delays, and take immediate action.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Smeet Patel)

Endometriosis has been frequently portrayed as a non-cancerous, though painful, condition that interferes with fertility and quality of life. That is true, but only half the tale. Scientists have uncovered a small but meaningful association between endometriosis and two forms of ovarian cancer, a relationship that should not be ignored.

ALSO READ: Blood Cancer Awareness Month 2025: Debunking Myths For Better Care And Hope

Understanding The Risk:

Women with endometriosis, particularly those with ovarian endometriomas (also referred to as "chocolate cysts"), are at greater risk of developing two forms of ovarian cancer: endometrioid carcinoma and clear cell carcinoma. It is not a panicking risk for every woman, but it is significantly greater than the risk for the general population.

This heightened risk is linked to the biology of endometriosis itself. Lesions created by the disease go through repeated cycles of bleeding, repair, and hormonal stimulation. These activities lead to oxidative stress and chronic inflammation, both conditions that can cause DNA damage. Over time, such damage can accumulate, raising the possibility that a benign cyst can become a malignant tumor. Long-standing ovarian endometriomas are especially the ones doctors monitor most closely.

Signs To Watch Out For

Clinically, there are a few warning signs that raise red flags. If an otherwise stable cyst is getting bigger, if the patterns of pain have changed, or new symptoms like bloating, early satiety, or unexpected weight loss have appeared, doctors take them seriously. Even chronic ovarian cyst in post-menopausal patients requires cautious assessment since natural hormonal protection is lost with advancing age.

Monitoring And Prevention

Surveillance is the key to prevention. Periodic imaging, MRI or ultrasound, is used to monitor changes in endometriomas.

Any cyst with atypical features has to be surgically resected and sent for proper histopathology since recurrent drainage of cysts facilitates the leave-behind of diseased tissue and does not reduce cancer risk.

Lifestyle habits also play a role. Being at a healthy weight, not smoking, and following prescribed hormonal regimens might lower overall risk, but can't lower it to zero.

Dr. Smeet Patel is Endometriosis Specialist at Mayflower Women’s Hospital, Ahmedabad

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Endometriosis Ovarian Cancer Endometriosis Connection With Ovarian Cancer Chronic Ovarian Cyst
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

ABP Decodes
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
Cities
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
World
Haryana Man Shot Dead In US For Objecting To Pee In Public; Had Travelled Via Donkey Route
Haryana Man Shot Dead In US For Objecting To Pee In Public
Business
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget