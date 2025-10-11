The Hidden Threat: How Dental Plaque Undermines Gums Health And Causes Tooth Loss

(By Dr. Nikhil Srivastava)

A significant part of dental hygiene often focuses on aesthetic concerns, yet the importance of gums is often overlooked. Gums serve as the covering for the jawbone and roots of the teeth, help anchoring them securely and contributing to overall oral health.

Bleeding gums, bad breath, swollen or red gums, spitting blood while brushing, are the signs of poor gum health, which should not be ignored. Unhealthy gums can also result in persistent bad breath (halitosis) which often leads to embarrassment and unpleasant experiences.

Decoding Plaque Build-Up:

Maintaining healthy gums requires consistent care against common causes, to support overall oral health. Plaque build-up, if left unmanaged, can even result in loss of teeth in the long run and gum problems. Plaque is a sticky film colonised by bacteria that constantly forms on tooth surfaces, particularly along the gum line and on and between teeth.

When you consume food, particularly sugary or starchy foods, the bacteria present in the plaque produce chemicals (exotoxins) that weaken the gums. More critically, if plaque isn't removed daily through proper brushing and flossing, it hardens into tartar (calculus) and begins to irritate and inflame the gums further.

The Downward Spiral: From Gingivitis To Tooth Loss

If left untreated, the accumulated plaque can result in serious gum issues including periodontal problems. The initial stage, gingivitis, is characterized by red, swollen, and bleeding gums. At this point, the damage is often reversible with good oral hygiene and professional cleaning. A specialist gum care paste and brush which removes plaque effectively can also help at this stage.

Additionally, a mouthwash that targets plaque control is helpful for overall defence.

In progressive and severe stages, the gums pull away from the teeth, forming a gap called as pockets that easily become infected. The body's immune response, combined with action of bacterial toxins, starts to break down the bone and connective tissue that hold teeth in place. If unchecked, this eventually may lead to tooth loss. Loss of tooth can result in severe nutrition deficiencies, health implications due to compromised chewing, leading to poor quality of life and health span.

By proactive management of oral health issues, India can save significant healthcare impact and associated costs. The economic burden associated with oral health issues, particularly tooth decay and gum disease, is substantial. The economic burden of oral diseases is estimated to be ₹613.2 billion ($7.3 billion) for India annually.



According to The Economist Impact’s Health Inclusivity Index (HII) improving oral health for all could yield significant economic savings. Chronic gum disease increases inflammation, also raising the risk of type 2 diabetes. By managing gum disease effectively in India, ₹300 billion ($3.5 billion) could be saved in diabetes-related healthcare costs over the next decade.

Beyond Brushing: The Role Of Specialised Formulations

While regular toothpastes have benefits, specialised gum care toothpastes (that contain Sodium Bicarbonate, Zine Citrate) are often recommended to tackle gum problems effectively. These are designed to remove plaque more effectively, through addition of specialized ingredients.

Take control Of Your Gum Health To Ensure Optimal Oral Health

Tackling gum problems starts with understanding the role of plaque. Here's how you can protect your gums.

Recognise symptoms of gum issues: Spotting early signs of deteriorating gum health is the first step in preventive care.

Spotting early signs of deteriorating gum health is the first step in preventive care. Specialised gum care routine: Using toothbrushes with soft bristles that are gentle on the tooth, and toothpastes containing specialized ingredients like sodium bicarbonate are targeted to treating gum issues.

Using toothbrushes with soft bristles that are gentle on the tooth, and toothpastes containing specialized ingredients like sodium bicarbonate are targeted to treating gum issues. Floss Daily: Flossing removes plaque build-up and food particles from between teeth and under the gumline, where it is harder for a toothbrush to reach

Flossing removes plaque build-up and food particles from between teeth and under the gumline, where it is harder for a toothbrush to reach Use Mouthwash regularly: A specialised mouthwash help reduce plaque, fight signs of gum problems, and provide additional protection

A specialised mouthwash help reduce plaque, fight signs of gum problems, and provide additional protection Regular Dental Check-ups: Visit your dentist for check-ups twice a year. They can help detect early signs of gum problems and monitor your oral health.

Visit your dentist for check-ups twice a year. They can help detect early signs of gum problems and monitor your oral health. Healthy Lifestyle: A balanced fibrous diet rich in vitamins and minerals and avoiding smoking and frequent snacking can also contribute to healthy gums.

Dr Nikhil Srivastava, Principal, Prof and Head, Subharti Dental College and Hospital, Subharti University Meerut

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

