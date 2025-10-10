Postpartum Depression And Maternal Mental Health: Why It’s Still Ignored

(By Dr. Vikram Vora)

Despite the growing conversations around mental health, maternal mental health especially postpartum depression remains a blind spot in both our healthcare and workplace systems. While society celebrates women’s achievements in personal and professional spheres, the emotional and cognitive toll of motherhood is often invisible, underestimated, or ignored.

The Hidden Weight Of Motherhood

History shows that women’s roles have continually expanded out of necessity during industrialisation, world wars, and now, in the push for gender parity. Yet, motherhood, especially in its early stages, continues to be undervalued. The cognitive and emotional load of new mothers extends far beyond childbirth. It includes the mental strain of constant vigilance, emotional labour, sleep deprivation, and the never-ending cycle of decision-making tied to caregiving.

For mothers navigating postpartum life, this means managing newborn care, family expectations, work obligations, and the relentless pressure to “bounce back.” Such sustained overload often leads to postpartum depression, anxiety, and long-term burnout. Studies reveal that nearly one in five women experience postpartum depression, yet most go undiagnosed or untreated owing to stigma, lack of awareness, and insufficient support systems.

The Health Impact Of Ignoring Maternal Wellbeing

Untreated maternal mental health conditions can have far-reaching consequences. Beyond emotional exhaustion, affected mothers face increased risks of cardiovascular disease, anxiety disorders, impaired immunity, and metabolic issues. Mental burnout can manifest as dissociation, reduced motivation, and chronic fatigue ultimately impacting not just the mother’s wellbeing but also the child’s development and family health.

More than 60% of working mothers still handle the majority of domestic responsibilities, even when they are primary earners or hold demanding roles. This “second shift” deprives them of rest and recovery, compounding stress and worsening mental health outcomes.

From Awareness To Action

Addressing postpartum depression requires a shift from passive acknowledgment to proactive intervention. Healthcare systems, policymakers, and workplaces must share responsibility in this effort. Universal postpartum mental health screenings, access to therapy, structured return-to-work programs, and inclusive parental leave policies are essential to support mothers holistically.

Workplaces, in particular, must redefine resilience it is not about enduring silently, but about being supported to heal and thrive. Flexible work arrangements, empathetic leadership, and easily accessible wellbeing resources can help mothers transition smoothly and maintain long-term engagement.

Prioritising Mothers Is Prioritising The Future

When organizations invest in maternal mental health, they protect not only individuals but also the fabric of society. Mothers nurture life and anchor communities their wellbeing determines the wellbeing of future generations. Maternal mental health must be recognised as foundational to the health of our future, not sacrificed in the name of productivityorprogress.

Dr. Vikram Vora is the Medical Director at International SOS

