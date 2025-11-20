How Advanced Prosthetics Are Changing Lives In India? Know Here

(Inputs By Kavinder Beniwal)

A new era of human augmentation is upon us, transitioning from science fiction to everyday reality. Advanced bionic and myoelectric prosthetics help people who have lost limbs are regaining movement and precision that old-style prostheses couldn't offer. These smart devices work by controlling movement using the body's muscle impulses. For professionals in India's cities, this technology is a game-changer.

Contrary to the traditional cosmetic prosthetics hinging majorly on appearance, the bionic and myoelectric arms offer functionality, control, and independence for the users. They are advanced enough to flawlessly perform the detection of electrical signals in the upper arm and transform them into natural, intuitive movements. This in turn, gives users the flexibility to type, pick up objects, and carry on with day-to-day activities without any hindrance.

The Challenge Of Rural India: Old Beliefs And Lack Of Resources

Despite the odds, a major hurdle remains in rural India, stemming from deep-rooted cultural and economic divides. In these overlooked areas, individuals often face three main hurdles that block their path to even the most basic and transformative prosthetics. Numerous cultural beliefs interpret the loss of a limb as a consequence of past karma or sins. This makes people hesitant to accept new technology because they worry it could change their future or their next life. Many families in India often hesitate to discuss their issues, which prevents them from receiving the necessary support. This is particularly true for women. The family of a girl may attempt to conceal the problem out of fear that it could jeopardize her chances of finding a husband.

Financial challenges, such as the high costs of treatment, lack of awareness about new solutions, and the distance to specialized clinics, exacerbate this cultural hurdle. This scenario highlights a significant contrast. While India's cutting-edge technology is just a few hundred kilometers away, its traditional customs create barriers that hinder those living in rural poverty from engaging in the bionic revolution.

3D Printing Will Be The Norm

One of the most promising solutions is 3D printing. This technology is making prosthetics faster to produce, more affordable, and easier to customize. Instead of waiting weeks or months, a lightweight, well-fitting prosthetic limb can now be created in just a few days. This is especially important in India, where long supply chains and high material costs often slow down the process. With 3D printing, prosthetic care becomes more accessible and scalable.

Government programs also play a vital role. When combined with rapid production methods like 3D printing, these efforts could dramatically reduce both cost and discrimination.

Kavinder Beniwal is Chief Operational Officer of Motorica India

