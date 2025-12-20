Holiday Parties And Heart Health: Why 'Holiday Heart Syndrome' Strikes In Winter

(By Dr. Jagadesh Madireddi)

The winter festive season brings joy, but we often see a rise in heart problems during this time. Changes in routine, heavy meals, alcohol, stress, and cold weather all contribute to increased cardiac risk. Festive meals rich in sugar, fat, and salt raise blood pressure and strain the heart. Overeating further increases metabolic demand. Even a single alcoholic drink can trigger atrial fibrillation (AFib) in some, especially older adults or those with a history of arrhythmias.

ALSO READ: Protecting Your Eyes During Winter: Expert Advice You Shouldn’t Ignore

Winter Lifestyle Habits That Can Strain The Heart

Cold temperatures add another layer of risk. Blood vessels constrict to preserve body heat, forcing the heart to work harder and raising blood pressure. Sudden exposure to cold after late-night parties or early outings can lead to angina, heart attacks, or strokes. Seasonal changes often worsen preexisting heart conditions.

Alcohol intake is a major culprit behind 'holiday heart syndrome.' Holiday Heart Syndrome (HHS) was first described as alcoholinduced arrhythmia, but now we recognize it as a multifactorial condition. Following are the major triggers :

Younger adults at risk: Traditionally, cardiovascular emergencies were seen in older populations. Now, people under 45 are increasingly presenting with acute cardiac complaints during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Traditionally, cardiovascular emergencies were seen in older populations. Now, people under 45 are increasingly presenting with acute cardiac complaints during Christmas and New Year celebrations. Blood pressure spikes: Excess salt intake and alcohol can cause sudden surges in blood pressure, which may lead to strokes or heart attacks.

Excess salt intake and alcohol can cause sudden surges in blood pressure, which may lead to strokes or heart attacks. Arrhythmias in youth: Even those without prior heart disease can develop atrial fibrillation or palpitations after binge drinking or sleep deprivation.

Even those without prior heart disease can develop atrial fibrillation or palpitations after binge drinking or sleep deprivation. Sleep deprivation and stress: Staying up late, packed social calendars, and psychological stress elevate adrenaline and cortisol, disturbing heart rhythm and raising blood pressure.

Staying up late, packed social calendars, and psychological stress elevate adrenaline and cortisol, disturbing heart rhythm and raising blood pressure. Electrolyte imbalance: Alcohol and dehydration disrupt potassium and magnesium levels, which are critical for stable cardiac conduction.

Alcohol and dehydration disrupt potassium and magnesium levels, which are critical for stable cardiac conduction. Stroke risk: AFib increases the chance of blood clots forming in the heart, which can travel to the brain and cause stroke.

Warning Signs And Prevention Tips

Warning signs include chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, fainting, unexplained fatigue, or rapid heartbeat. These should not be dismissed as indigestion or holiday stress. Early medical attention is essential to prevent complications.

Fortunately, most holidayrelated heart problems are preventable. Limiting alcohol, avoiding binge drinking, and alternating drinks with water help maintain rhythm stability. Eating smaller portions, lighter meals, and avoiding latenight feasts reduce cardiac risks. Adequate sleep is equally important, as poor rest distrubs blood pressure and stress hormones. Managing stress, setting boundaries at social events, and wearing warm clothing in winter further protect heart health.

Preventive Measures During Winter Festives:

Limit alcohol and avoid binge drinking.

Alternate alcoholic drinks with water to maintain hydration.

Reduce salt intake to prevent blood pressure spikes.

Ensure adequate sleep to stabilize heart rhythms.

Manage stress and avoid overexertion in cold weather.

Seek medical help immediately if symptoms like chest pain, palpitations, dizziness, or shortness of breath occur.

Dr. Jagadesh Madireddi is Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator