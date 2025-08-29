We often reach for "healthy" snacks thinking they're good for us, but many of them hide shocking amounts of sugar. Food companies use clever labelling like low-fat, high-protein, or all-natural to market these products, but behind the claims, there’s often a sugar spike waiting for you. Consuming these foods daily can lead to energy crashes, weight gain, and increased risk of lifestyle diseases.

Here are six surprising foods that may look wholesome but are actually silent sugar bombs.

1. Flavoured Yoghurt

Flavoured yogurt is often considered as a healthy snack. But what many people don't know is that it can pack more sugar then a soft drink. A single serving of fruit-flavoured yogurt can contain 15-20 grams of added sugar, almost half of your recommended daily intake. The fruity taste in it usually comes from sugary syrups or concentrates rather than real fruit. This simply means that you're eating dessert that's disguised as breakfast. Choosing plain yogurt and adding fresh fruits in it is a smarter and healthier option.

2. Protein Bars

Protein bars are marketed as fitness fuel. These bars can mislead even the most health conscious consumers. These protein bars promise muscle recovery and energy. Many brands add corn syrup, glucose, and chocolate coatings that make them as sugary as a candy. Some protein bars that are marketed as "healthy," bars contain up to 25 grams of sugar, that's more than a doughnut. Whenever you buy protein bars, make sure to check the labels. If the sugar is listed in the first three ingredients, it's not really healthy.

3. Granola And Muesli

Granola has become a breakfast favourite, but the store-bought versions often contain honey, brown sugar, and even added chocolate. A small bowl of with milk can deliver 20-30 grams of sugar before your day even begins. Even “low-fat” granola tends to have more sugar to make up for the lost flavour. If you love it, try making your own at home with oats, nuts, and seeds, controlling how much sweetener you add.

4. Packaged Fruit Juices

Fruit juice sounds like the perfect natural drink, but once fruits are processed, their fibre is stripped away. This process mostly just leaves the fructose. Many packaged juices also have extra sugar or high-fructose corn syrup for taste. A single glass can contain the sugar equivalent of six teaspoons. If you are looking for healthier alternatives, it's better to opt for a whole fruit as it provides fibre to balance the sugar load.

5. Dried Fruits

Dried fruits like raisins, cranberries, and apricots are marketed as nutrient-rich snacks. What's surprising is that many of these fruits are coated with sugar during processing. A cup of sweetened dried cranberries can contain over 70 grams of sugar. Without the water content, the natural sugars also become concentrated. This simply means that you are eating way more sugar than you would with fresh fruit.

6. Salad Dressings And Sauces

Salads may be healthy, but that drizzle of ready-made dressing could be undoing your efforts. Bottled dressings, especially low-fat versions, often add sugar to enhance taste. Popular sauces like ketchup and sweet chilli sauce also carry hidden sugar. What many people are unaware of is that just two tablespoons of ketchup can be equal to two teaspoons of sugar. Homemade dressings with olive oil, lemon, and herbs are a healthier and tastier alternative.

