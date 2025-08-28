Nature has a way of surprising us. While human activities and natural disasters have driven many species into extinction, some creatures have defied all odds by reappearing after being lost for decades. Biologists call them “Lazarus species” because, like the biblical Lazarus, they have risen from the dead.

Here are seven extraordinary species once thought extinct that made a comeback, each with a story more incredible than the last.

1. The Coelacanth

(Image Source: Twitter/@feydemon)

The Coelacanth is often called a "living fossil." It dates back over 400 million years, predating even dinosaurs. Scientists believed it had gone extinct around 66 million years ago, until a live specimen was discovered off the coast of South Africa. This deep-sea fish has a strange, lobed fin structure that scientists believe shows the evolutionary transition from sea to land animals. Measuring up to 6 feet long and living in volcanic caves underwater, the Coelacanth challenges everything we thought we knew about extinction.

2. Lord Howe Island Stick Insect

(Image Source: Twitter/@ProtectSpecies)

The Lord Howe Island Stick Insect has been nicknamed the "tree lobster" because of its large size and armored body. It was declared extinct in 1920 after rats infested its home island in Australia. For decades, it was nothing more than a story in history books. That changed in 2001, when a small population was rediscovered clinging to a single bush on the remote volcanic Ball’s Pyramid, 20 km away from Lord Howe Island. What makes this insect unique is its resilience, it thrived in one of the harshest environments, balancing on sharp volcanic rocks against the odds.

3. La Palma Giant Lizard

(Image Source: Twitter/@DudeStuffMedia)

The La Palma Giant Lizard was once thought to be extinct for 500 years, but was rediscovered in 2007 on the Canary Islands. These reptiles can grow up to three feet long. Predators introduced by humans nearly wiped them out. Locals had only myths and old fossils to prove they once existed. Their rediscovery was nothing short of miraculous and has since led to efforts to protect the remaining population. They also play a vital role in maintaining the island’s ecosystem balance by controlling insect populations.

4. The Pygmy Tarsier

(Image Source: Twitter/@AMNH)

The Pygmy Tarsier is a tiny and nocturnal primate which has enormous eyes. It's found in the rainforests of Indonesia. It was assumed extinct after decades without sightings. In 2008, researchers rediscovered it alive on Mount Rore Katimbu in Sulawesi. Measuring just four inches tall, this delicate creature has an otherworldly appearance, resembling a mix between a gremlin and a mouse. The Pygmy Tarsier’s comeback is a powerful reminder of how fragile yet enduring some species can be.

5. The Cuban Solenodon

(Image Source: Twitter/@instylefood)

Few mammals like the Cuban Solenodon are venomous. Resembling a shrew with an elongated snout, this bizarre mammal injects venom through grooves in its teeth. It was believed extinct in the 1970s due to habitat destruction and predation but was rediscovered in 2003 during a night survey. Its reappearance provided scientists with valuable insights into mammalian evolution and survival. Conservationists are now working hard to ensure this “living relic” doesn’t vanish again.

6. The Bermuda Petrel

(Image Source: Twitter/@Seabirding)

The Bermuda Petrel is locally known as the Cahow. It is a seabird that was thought to have gone extinct in the 1600s. For over 330 years, it was considered lost until a tiny population of just 18 nesting pairs was discovered in 1951 on remote islets in Bermuda. This bird’s survival is an extraordinary example of how focused human conservation efforts can reverse centuries of decline.

7. The Kashmir Musk Deer

(Image Source: Twitter/@basiitzargar)

Known for its musk gland, which has been prized in perfumes for centuries, the Kashmir Musk Deer was thought to be extinct due to relentless poaching. For decades, no sightings were recorded, and it was feared lost forever. But in 2014, it was spotted again in the forests of Afghanistan and northern India. The deer is unusual for its long fangs, giving it a vampire-like appearance despite being herbivorous.