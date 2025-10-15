Festive Glow-Up: Using The Right Supplements To Radiate Through The Celebration Season

(By Mr. Sid Das)

The festive season comes with sparkle, sweets, and sleepless nights: a trifecta that can test even the most disciplined wellness routine. From midnight mithai raids, travel, and social marathons, even the fittest among us feel the festive strain. While skincare can offer surface-level glow, true radiance is built biochemically, cell by cell. Precision nutrition helps with this using supplements, turning festive indulgence into an act of smart self-care.

Personalised Immunity Support

Not all immune systems are the same. Your genes determine how efficiently your body absorbs vitamin D or responds to zinc. One person may thrive on 2000 IU of vitamin D3, while another needs double that plus selenium to stay infection-free. Genomic testing decodes these patterns, helping you build a defence strategy as tailored as your festive outfit.

Gut Health Precision

Festive menu is deliciously unpredictable, but so is your gut’s reaction to it. Festival foods, rich in fats and sugars, can disrupt gut balance. DNA testing can reveal which probiotics best colonise your microbiome. Some individuals benefit from Lactobacillus rhamnosus for digestive comfort; others need Bifidobacterium longum to keep things running smoothly. When paired with the right digestive enzymes aligned with your body’s natural amylase and lipase production, and suddenly, sweets stop feeling like sabotage.

Sugar Spike Management

Sweets are inevitable, sugar crashes aren’t. Your genetic profile can indicate how efficiently your body metabolises glucose. Those with insulin-sensitivity variants may respond better to berberine (500mg before meals) or chromium picolinate, while others benefit from cinnamon extract or bitter melon. Even timing matters: some metabolisms manage sugar better at lunch than at dinner, depending on circadian gene variants. It’s not just what you eat, but when you eat it.

Radiance From Inside Out

Exterior glow during festivities isn’t just from makeup, it’s biochemical, which can begin with glutathione, a master antioxidant, supported by omega-3s and collagen peptides.

Paired with turmeric (plus black pepper), amla, and ashwagandha, these synergistic nutrients amplify this effect. Optimal dosage depends on age, detox genes, and inflammatory markers, while adaptogens balance energy, calming stress and sustaining vitality through the festive rush.

Generic supplements make broad promises. Precision nutrition keeps them. This festive season, skip the generic multivitamin gamble. Opt instead for a science-backed glow-up, where your supplements are as individualised as your celebration itself.

Mr. Sid Das is the Co-founder at B’Spoke Wellness

