Doc Talk | Pregnancy Vaccines: Questions Every Mom-To-Be Should Ask

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Antenatal care and maternal vaccination protect mother and newborn.

Maternal Tdap vaccine protects newborns from serious whooping cough.

Child's vaccination journey requires continuous protection through age two.

Antenatal care is a crucial step in the parenting journey as it not only prepares you to welcome your baby but is also a serious intervention that protects the health of both the mother and the child. This period is an important window for parents to understand how to protect their newborn during the earliest months of life and stay on track with preventive healthcare through the first two years.

Therefore, it is quite natural that the expectant mother’s mind should be flooded with questions about her unborn child’s health.

To help expectant parents navigate this transition to motherhood with confidence and ease, here are some of the essential questions every mom-to-be needs to ask her healthcare provider.

How Can I Protect My Unborn Child Against Infections?

Maternal vaccination is one of the most important and cost-effective preventive healthcare strategies that helps protect both mother and baby. Vaccination during pregnancy supports the production of protective antibodies, which are transferred to the baby through the placenta and may also continue to be transferred through breast milk, further protecting the baby. This transfer of antibodies can help provide short-term protection to the newborn during the early weeks of life, when the baby has not yet developed their own immunity.

Can we skip the child’s vaccination once essential ones are administered in the first year?

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Why Fungal Infections Rise During Monsoon And How To Prevent Them

A child’s vaccination journey should be viewed as a continuous protection pathway rather than a single phase. Year-2 immunisation offers a key opportunity to strengthen vaccination protection beyond infancy. Timely vaccination protects them against common but preventable infections such as Hepatitis A, chickenpox, influenza, whooping cough, among others.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Blood Clot In Eye: When Is It Harmless And When Could It Signal An Eye Stroke?

Is It Essential For Newborns To Receive Whooping Cough Vaccination?

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory infection. In adults, it may seem like a prolonged cough or common respiratory illness, but it can be much more serious for newborns. Because babies are too young to have developed protection through vaccines, they are particularly vulnerable during their first weeks of life. For whooping cough, maternal Tdap vaccination during pregnancy is recognised as an important strategy to help protect newborns.

Can Family Members Unknowingly Pass Whooping Cough To A Baby?

Yes. Adult family members may mistake whooping cough for a common cough & cold and unknowingly pass it on to a newborn through close contact. Since newborns are particularly susceptible, it is important for families to understand how infections can spread within the household.



This awareness, together with good hygiene and maternal vaccination, can help reduce the risk of this infection in infants.

What should I keep in mind until my child is at least two years of age? Your child's vaccination journey does not end after infancy. While many parents complete the birth and first-year vaccines, the second year of life is equally important. As toddlers begin attending daycare, playgroups and family gatherings, their exposure to infections increases. This is also when important vaccines, including the Hepatitis A vaccine and other age-appropriate vaccinations, may be due.



Parents should review the vaccination schedule with their child’s paediatrician, carry their child's vaccination record to every visit, and discuss any missed or catch-up vaccines. The first 1,000 days are a unique opportunity to protect your child's future health.

By attending regular antenatal visits, staying up to date with recommended vaccinations, and seeking timely guidance from your healthcare provider, you can help safeguard both your health and your baby's during this critical period.





Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator