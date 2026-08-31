Doc Talk | Why Fungal Infections Rise During Monsoon And How To Prevent Them

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Humid weather promotes fungal infections due to increased moisture and heat.

Infections cause itching, rashes, and spread through contact/damp items.

Prevent fungal growth: keep skin dry, wear loose clothing.

Consult doctor for persistent rashes, avoid unprescribed steroid creams.

Increased moisture and heat caused by humid weather can affect the skin barrier and facilitate skin fungal infections, says a specialist in internal medicine. Increased moisture, sweat and temperature create a favourable environment for fungi to multiply, which explains why complaints of itching, redness, rashes and skin irritation are more common during periods of high humidity. The doctor notes that the skin naturally has a group of resident fungi, which usually do not cause problems unless they multiply rapidly and excessively in prolonged damp conditions. This is particularly common around the inner thighs, armpits, between the toes and under skin folds. Wearing tight clothing or sweating for long periods can also keep moisture trapped against the skin.

Why Humid Weather Increases Fungal Infection Risk

Long-term exposure to moisture may increase the risk of fungal infections, particularly when the skin is not dried properly after bathing or sweating. Damp areas between the toes and within skin folds provide favourable conditions for fungal growth. People who participate in sports or outdoor activities, spend long periods outside or wear clothing that does not allow the skin to breathe may be more vulnerable during humid weather.

Close contact with an infected person can also spread fungal infections. Sharing personal belongings such as towels, clothes, socks or shoes can increase the risk, particularly when these items remain damp for long periods. Gyms, public showers, swimming pools and changing rooms are other places where people may come into contact with fungi, especially where hygiene and sanitation are inadequate.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Blood Clot In Eye: When Is It Harmless And When Could It Signal An Eye Stroke?

Common Symptoms To Watch For

Symptoms can vary depending on the area affected. Persistent itching, redness, scaling, burning, and a gradually spreading rash are common signs. In some cases, the affected skin may become dry, irritated or uncomfortable. A fungal infection affecting the feet can also spread to the toenails if left untreated for a prolonged period. Changes in nail colour, texture or thickness may develop when the infection reaches the nails.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Lung Cancer Treatment: How Early Detection And New Therapies Are Changing Patient Outcomes

How To Prevent Fungal Infections

To reduce the risk during humid weather, the doctor recommends keeping the skin as dry as possible. After bathing, dry the entire body thoroughly, paying particular attention to areas between the toes, skin folds and other places where moisture can collect.

Wear loose, breathable clothing to reduce sweating and moisture build-up. Clothes, underwear and socks should be washed regularly and changed promptly after becoming wet with sweat or other body fluids. Avoid sharing personal items such as towels and clothing. Towels and clothes should be washed regularly and dried completely before use. Shoes and footwear should also be allowed to dry thoroughly, as feet can produce considerable amounts of sweat.

Avoid Steroid Creams Without Medical Advice

The doctor advises against using steroid-containing ointments without a proper diagnosis from a doctor or specialist. While these creams may temporarily reduce itching or redness, they can worsen and spread a fungal infection if used incorrectly.

A rash that continues to itch, spreads, repeatedly returns, or fails to improve should be medically assessed. A doctor can determine whether it is a fungal infection and recommend the appropriate antifungal treatment. Humid weather itself does not cause fungal infections, but it can create the warm and damp conditions that allow fungi to multiply. Keeping the skin dry, changing wet clothing promptly, and maintaining good personal hygiene can help reduce the risk during hot and humid weather.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator