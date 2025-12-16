Acharya Balkrishna Shares Simple Walnut Remedy To Keep Eyes Strong Even In Old Age

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Constant use of mobile phones, laptops, and television screens has significantly impacted eye health in recent years. Problems such as dryness, irritation, blurred vision, and eye fatigue are now being reported even among younger age groups. To manage these issues, many people depend heavily on eye drops and medications. However, Ayurveda offers natural and time-tested approaches to protect and strengthen eyesight. Acharya Balkrishna has shared one such simple dietary remedy that may help preserve eye health and maintain clear vision even in later years.

Walnut: A Natural Tonic For Eye Health

According to Acharya Balkrishna, walnuts are among the most beneficial dry fruits for maintaining healthy eyes. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, essential fats, and vitamin E, walnuts help strengthen eye nerves and provide nourishment to the retina. These nutrients support overall eye function and help reduce age-related decline in vision. Regular intake may also protect eye cells from long-term damage caused by strain and environmental factors.

How Walnuts Help Reduce Screen Related Eye Problems

Acharya Balkrishna explains that omega-3 fatty acids present in walnuts play a key role in reducing eye dryness, a common issue linked to prolonged screen use. Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant, helps combat damage caused by free radicals. This not only eases eye fatigue but also provides relief from irritation and discomfort caused by extended exposure to digital screens.

Right Way To Consume Walnuts

For maximum benefit, Acharya Balkrishna recommends soaking two walnuts overnight and eating them on an empty stomach in the morning. Soaked walnuts are easier to digest and allow the body to absorb nutrients more effectively. Alternatively, walnuts can be lightly crushed and consumed with lukewarm milk, making them suitable for those who find raw nuts heavy on digestion.

Beyond eye health, walnuts offer multiple wellness benefits. They support brain function, promote heart health, help manage cholesterol levels, and strengthen immunity. When included as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, walnuts can contribute to overall well-being while helping preserve eyesight for years.

Who Should Be Cautious

Despite their benefits, walnuts should be consumed in moderation. Individuals with nut allergies may experience severe reactions and should avoid them entirely. Those with kidney stone issues should be cautious due to the presence of oxalates. People with sensitive digestion may experience gas, stomach discomfort, or loose motions. Since walnuts are calorie-dense, individuals dealing with weight gain should monitor portion size. Anyone taking blood-thinning medication should consult a doctor before increasing walnut intake.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

