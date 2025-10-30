As winter deepens and pollution levels climb, cities often find themselves wrapped in a haze that doesn’t just cloud the skyline but also seeps into homes and lungs. The thick smog, filled with dust and harmful particles, irritates the throat and triggers persistent coughing, turning even a simple breath into discomfort. During this season, when the air outside feels heavy and dry, natural home remedies can offer gentle yet effective relief.

Here are some simple, time-tested ways to soothe your throat and ease coughing naturally.

ALSO READ: From Dryness To Redness: Natural And Effective Ways To Rejuvenate Your Eyes After Diwali

Steam Inhalation

(Image Source: Canva)

Nothing works quite like steam when your airways feel clogged or your throat feels raw. Inhaling steam from a bowl of hot water or a warm shower helps moisten the air passages and loosen mucus. The gentle warmth soothes inflammation and provides quick, visible relief from dryness and coughing.

Hydration

(Image Source: Canva)

Drinking enough fluids is one of the most underrated ways to protect your throat. Staying hydrated keeps the throat moist and prevents irritation caused by polluted, dry winter air. Whether it’s warm water, herbal tea, or soups, consistent hydration can make a noticeable difference in easing coughs.

Humidifier

(Image Source: Canva)

Dry indoor air often worsens the cough, particularly when heaters are in use. Running a humidifier adds moisture to the air, easing throat irritation and preventing dryness. It’s a simple but effective way to create a cleaner, more breathable indoor environment during pollution-heavy days.

Turmeric Milk

(Image Source: Canva)

Turmeric, often called nature’s healer, contains curcumin, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory benefits. Mixing a teaspoon of turmeric into a glass of warm milk not only offers comfort but also helps calm internal inflammation, reducing the intensity of coughing fits over time.

Peppermint Tea

(Image Source: Canva)

Peppermint contains menthol, a natural decongestant that breaks down mucus and cools the throat. A hot cup of peppermint tea can open up airways and make breathing easier, especially on days when the air feels heavy with smog. It’s soothing, refreshing, and ideal for nighttime relief.

Saltwater Gargle

(Image Source: Canva)

A warm saltwater gargle remains a classic for good reason. The saline solution helps flush out irritants, moisten a dry throat, and temporarily ease discomfort. Gargling two to three times a day can significantly reduce coughing and soothe scratchiness caused by air pollution.

Honey Infusions

(Image Source: Canva)

Honey is a time-honoured remedy for sore throats, known for its antibacterial and soothing properties. A spoonful stirred into warm tea or lemon water can create a calming drink that coats the throat and reduces irritation. It’s one of the simplest and most comforting ways to manage a dry, pollution-induced cough.

Thyme Tea

(Image Source: Canva)

Thyme is rich in antioxidants and has long been valued for its role in respiratory wellness. Brewing a strong thyme tea can help relax throat muscles and relieve coughing. Its earthy aroma and warmth make it a comforting drink, especially during cold, polluted evenings.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator