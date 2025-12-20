Things To Do In 2026: A Designing Your Life Guide To Building A Happier, More Fulfilling Year

As the new year approaches, mental health experts are urging people to rethink the traditional idea of resolutions. Instead of chasing perfection or piling on goals, 2026 is being positioned as a year to pause, reflect, and design life with intention.

Mental health and personal development experts share insights on how small, conscious shifts can lead to a calmer and more meaningful year ahead.

Design Your Year, Don’t Just Drift Into It

Dr. Malini Saba who is a psychologist, human & social rights activist and founder of the Saba Family Foundations, believes the beginning of 2026 is an opportunity to slow down before moving forward.

"As 2026 begins, pause before you plan. Instead of rushing into resolutions, ask yourself one simple question: Am I living intentionally, or merely reacting to life? A fulfilling year is not found, it is designed," she says.

Five Mindful Changes To Make In 2026

Dr. Saba suggests five mindful changes that highlight how everyday choices can quietly shape a more meaningful year.

Remove What You Are Tired Of

Before adding anything new, notice what has been draining you. Too many commitments. Too much noise. Too much explaining. A better year often starts by letting go, not by trying harder.

Pay Attention to Your Days, Not Your Plans

Life is not lived in goals. It is lived in regular days. How you feel when you wake up, how tense or calm your evenings are, how often you feel rushed. These details tell you more than any plan ever will.

Let Work Have a Place, Not Control

Work matters. It gives structure and meaning. But when it takes over everything else, life becomes narrow. In 2026, try to leave space around your work for rest, thinking, and real conversations.

Be Careful with Relationships

Some relationships bring ease. Others bring constant effort. Choose the ones where you do not have to shrink, perform, or defend yourself. Peace is not optional. It is essential.

Live in a Way You Can Stand By

There will be moments when it is easier to stay quiet or go along with what is expected. Pay attention in those moments. How you act then matters more than how you plan.

Begin Where You Are And Follow What Energises You

Navyug Mohnot who is a Stanford Certified DYL Educator, Coach and Facilitator echoes the idea of starting small and staying curious.

"2026 invites us to pause, breathe, and begin again - not from who we were, but from who we’re becoming," he says.

He teaches people that a fulfilling year isn’t built through dramatic resolutions but through small, intentional shifts that change how we move through the world.

Five Things To Step Into With Curiosity

Navyug Mohnot shares a few guiding principles for navigating life and work with clarity and intention.

First, start where you are. Not where you wish you were. Your power lies in beginning from your real, present life.

Second, follow what energizes you. Energy is information. It points toward work, people and experiences that expand you.

Third, prototype your way forward. Don’t wait for certainty. Test ideas in small, low-risk ways and let learning guide your next move.

Fourth, build with others. Connection is not a luxury - it is fuel. Surround yourself with people who help you see possibilities.

And finally, choose meaning in moments, not milestones. Meaning isn’t a grand revelation at the end of the year. It’s built quietly, in conversations, in courage, in tiny acts of alignment.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

