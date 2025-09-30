Wordle Answer Today (September 30): Stumped? Answers & Tricky Clues Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom



Wordle Answer Today: For Wordle fans, today’s puzzle (Wordle #1564) turned out to be trickier than expected. Many players struggled to crack the code on September 30, and if you’re still scratching your head, the answer is finally here.

The Daily Challenge of Wordle

The viral word game continues to be a morning ritual for millions. With just six chances to identify a five-letter word, players must rely on deduction and letter placement to reach the solution. Green tiles confirm the right letter in the correct spot, yellow tiles show a letter exists but in a different position, and grey signals it’s not part of the word at all.

The simplicity of the rules is deceptive. Wordle’s charm lies in how even the most seasoned players can stumble when the day’s solution feels obscure. Today was one such day.

Hints That Narrowed It Down

For those determined to solve without spoilers, clues were offered to guide the way. The word began with the letter G and ended with E, contained three vowels, and had only three unique letters. Players were also told to think of animals, which helped nudge guesses in the right direction.

One suggested starting word, “edges,” revealed four letters immediately, which gave sharper players a real advantage. Yet, despite the clues, the solution wasn’t obvious at first glance.

The Reveal: September 30 Wordle Answer

At last, the answer for today’s puzzle is GEESE.

If you managed to land on it without peeking, congratulations are in order. For everyone else, there’s always tomorrow’s challenge to redeem your streak.

“Geese” is, of course, the plural form of “goose.” These waterbirds are often spotted flying in a V-formation during seasonal migrations. Bigger than ducks but smaller than swans, geese are a familiar sight in the skies when seasons change.

So whether you cracked it or had to sneak a look at the solution, today’s Wordle proved once again why the game remains so addictive, it keeps players guessing until the very end.