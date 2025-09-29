Wordle Answer Today (September 29): Today's Puzzle Went Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans started their Monday, September 29, with a puzzle that felt both simple and clever. The global five-letter guessing game once again tested patience, logic, and quick thinking. Some players enjoy the thrill of cracking the word in fewer tries, while others simply want to keep their winning streak alive.

Today’s word carried a polite tone, quite literally. The hints were enough to help players narrow it down, but if you’re still stuck, don’t worry, the answer and meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look simple, but it needs patience and clever guessing. Players have six chances to discover the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to provide hints:

Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.



Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.



Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.



Using these clues wisely helps narrow down choices until the solution is found. That mix of logic and fun is what keeps millions coming back every day.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 29 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s challenge:

Today’s word is similar to “ polite .”



The word begins with C .



It ends with L .



The word has 2 vowels.



There are 4 unique letters.



Using “iliac” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.



These tips gave players a strong push toward today’s answer without spoiling it outright.

Wordle Answer Today (September 29)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: CIVIL.

If someone is described as “civil,” it means they are polite or respectful. The word is also related to “civilised.” Beyond manners, “civil” can describe matters involving ordinary citizens, like “civil rights” or “civil unrest.”

Congrats if you cracked it today! If not, tomorrow brings a new puzzle and another chance to play and improve your streak.