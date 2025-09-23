Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (September 23): Not Able To Solve Today's Puzzle? Check Clues, & Solution

Did today's Wordle puzzle make your mind go bonkers? Don't worry, use these hints, and answer to solve today's puzzle and keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Tuesday, September 23, with another fun challenge that had keyboards tapping and minds working overtime. The five-letter puzzle, now a daily tradition for millions, continues to mix logic, luck, and word skills. For many, the goal is speed; for others, it’s about protecting their hard-earned streak.

Today’s Wordle leaned on the everyday side ,  something we all use all the time. If you’re still unsure, don’t worry, because we’ve got the full answer and its meaning right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple, but requires focus and smart guessing. Players get six attempts to uncover the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, tiles light up with helpful clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By following these clues, players can cut down wrong guesses and move step by step toward the solution. That’s why the game feels both easy to start and tough to master.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 23 Puzzle

Here were the hints given to players today:

  • It’s used for eating.
  • The word begins with M.
  • It ends with H.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “ought” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues offered just enough help for players to work it out without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (September 23)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: MOUTH.

A “mouth” is the opening on your face used for eating, drinking, speaking, and breathing. It usually includes lips, teeth, and a tongue. Without your mouth, you wouldn’t be able to taste food, talk to friends, or even smile.

Congrats if you solved it! And if not, tomorrow’s puzzle will bring another chance to play and keep your streak alive.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
