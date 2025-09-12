Wordle Answer Today (September 12): Did Today's Puzzle Made Your Head Spin? Check Hints Here

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans kicked off their Friday, September 12, with another puzzle that got brains working and keyboards clicking. The five-letter daily game has become a favourite worldwide, challenging players to think smart and stay sharp. For some, it’s all about cracking the puzzle quickly, while others are focused on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle leaned on the tricky side, with clues pointing to something often linked to pain or rhythm. If you couldn’t figure it out, don’t worry, the answer and meaning are right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy at first, but it takes focus and logic to win. Players get six tries to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each attempt, the tiles reveal important clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.

correct letter in the right spot. Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

correct letter, but in the wrong place. Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

Using these clues smartly helps players filter out wrong guesses and get closer to the solution. This simple yet clever design is what makes Wordle so addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 12 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

This word is often used to describe “rhythmic pain.”

The word begins with T .

. It ends with B .

. The word has just 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using “wroth” as a starter makes four letters turn yellow.

These hints narrowed down the options and gave a clear path to the solution.

Wordle Answer Today (September 12)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: THROB.

“To throb” means to pulsate or beat with a steady rhythm. It can describe sounds like “throbbing drums,” or physical pain, like a “throbbing headache.” The word often suggests an intense or constant pounding sensation, whether it’s in music or in the body.

Congrats if you got it! If not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle to test your skills and keep your streak alive.