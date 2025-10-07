Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle #1571 Answer Today (October 7): Muddled? Check Clues, Hints, & Answer

Wordle #1571 Answer Today (October 7): Muddled? Check Clues, Hints, & Answer

Wordle answer for October 7 is out now. Check easy clues, hints, and meaning to guess today’s word and keep your streak going.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans started their Tuesday, October 7, with another fun brain challenge. The five-letter guessing game continues to be everyone’s favourite daily ritual, testing how sharp your word skills really are. For some players, it’s about getting the word fast, while for others, it’s all about keeping that winning streak going strong.

Today’s puzzle was easy to relate to, something you can actually wear! If you’re still scratching your head, don’t worry, we’ve got all the clues, the answer, and the meaning explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple, but it needs both patience and focus. You get six tries to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles give hints that guide you toward the answer:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: letter not in the word at all.

By carefully using these clues, you can filter out wrong guesses and get closer to the solution. That’s what makes Wordle such an enjoyable daily habit.

Wordle Hints That Helped Crack the October 7 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

  • You can wear today’s Wordle answer.
  • The word begins with N.
  • It ends with N.
  • The word has 1 vowel.
  • There are 4 unique letters.
  • Using “loony” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues were just enough to help without giving it away too soon.

Wordle Answer Today (October 7)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: NYLON.

Nylon is a type of thin, stretchy fabric made from synthetic materials. It’s used widely in clothes like jackets, sportswear, and especially stockings. 

People often even say “nylons” when referring to stockings. Although it’s light and durable, some consider nylon less comfortable compared to natural fabrics.

Congrats if you got it! If not, don’t worry, a new puzzle arrives tomorrow to test your word power again.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
