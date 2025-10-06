Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle #1570 Answer Today (October 6): Clueless? Have A Look At Hints, & Solution

Wordle #1570 Answer Today (October 6): Clueless? Have A Look At Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for October 6 is here. If today's puzzle was too hard for you, don't worry, check clues, hints, and at last the answer.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans, are you ready for today’s puzzle? The five-letter daily puzzle has become a worldwide favourite, keeping players hooked with its mix of logic and wordplay. For some, the joy is in solving it fast, while for others, it’s all about protecting their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle was light and playful, pointing toward something that makes people smile. The hints gave players a fair chance, but if you’re still wondering, the answer and its meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple, but it needs patience and smart guesses. Players have six attempts to uncover the hidden five-letter word. After each try, tiles change colours to give clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: letter not in the word.

By using these clues carefully, players can cut out wrong guesses and inch closer to the solution. That mix of ease and challenge is what makes Wordle so addictive across the world.

Hints That Helped Crack the October 6 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

  • Today’s Wordle answer is entertaining.
  • The word begins with A.
  • It ends with E.
  • The word has 3 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “serum” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints narrowed things down without giving the word away completely.

Wordle Answer Today (October 6)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: AMUSE.

“To amuse” means to entertain or make people laugh. A joke can amuse, as can a TV show or a live performance. When you say something is amusing, it usually means it’s lighthearted and enjoyable. Feeling amused is always a good thing!

Congrats if you solved it! And if not, tomorrow’s Wordle will give you another chance to guess and keep your streak alive.



About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY

