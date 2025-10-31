Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle #1595 Answer Today (October 31): Got Stumped? Check Clues, & Solution

Wordle #1595 Answer Today (October 31): Got Stumped? Check Clues, & Solution

Wordle answer for October 31 is here. See the simple hints, clues, and meaning behind today’s puzzle to keep your streak strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players faced a thought-provoking challenge this Friday, October 31. The five-letter daily game once again had people typing, guessing, and sharing results online. Some solved it quickly, while others had to think a little harder to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle was linked to a strong feeling, one that’s not so pleasant. The clues gave just enough hints to help players move closer to the right answer. If you’re still trying to figure it out, we’ve got everything below, the clues, answer, and meaning explained simply.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks like a small word game, but it really tests how smartly you can guess. Players get six chances to find a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colours to give helpful clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By thinking carefully and using these clues well, players can narrow down options and reach the answer. That’s why millions play Wordle every single day; it’s easy to play but hard to master.

Hints That Helped Crack The October 31 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s Wordle:

  • The word is related to dislike.
  • The word begins with A.
  • It ends with R.
  • It has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “brash” as a starter makes four letters turn yellow.

These hints helped many get close to the answer without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (October 31)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: ABHOR.

To abhor something means to strongly dislike or hate it. For example, you might say, “I abhor violence,” meaning you completely hate it. The word shows a deep sense of disgust or disapproval. Anything called abhorrent is seen as very bad or offensive.

Well done if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s Wordle will bring a fresh chance to play and win again.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
NDA Unveils Joint ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto In Patna, Showcasing United Front Ahead Of Bihar Polls
NDA Unveils Joint ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto In Patna, Showcasing United Front Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Cities
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
World
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Cricket
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget