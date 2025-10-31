Wordle #1595 Answer Today (October 31): Got Stumped? Check Clues, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players faced a thought-provoking challenge this Friday, October 31. The five-letter daily game once again had people typing, guessing, and sharing results online. Some solved it quickly, while others had to think a little harder to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle was linked to a strong feeling, one that’s not so pleasant. The clues gave just enough hints to help players move closer to the right answer. If you’re still trying to figure it out, we’ve got everything below, the clues, answer, and meaning explained simply.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks like a small word game, but it really tests how smartly you can guess. Players get six chances to find a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colours to give helpful clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By thinking carefully and using these clues well, players can narrow down options and reach the answer. That’s why millions play Wordle every single day; it’s easy to play but hard to master.

Hints That Helped Crack The October 31 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s Wordle:

The word is related to dislike.

The word begins with A .

It ends with R .

It has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “brash” as a starter makes four letters turn yellow.

These hints helped many get close to the answer without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (October 31)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: ABHOR.

To abhor something means to strongly dislike or hate it. For example, you might say, “I abhor violence,” meaning you completely hate it. The word shows a deep sense of disgust or disapproval. Anything called abhorrent is seen as very bad or offensive.

Well done if you guessed it right! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s Wordle will bring a fresh chance to play and win again.