Wordle #1593 Answer Today (October 29): Struggling With Today’s Puzzle? Check Hints & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans faced another fun brain challenge this Wednesday, October 29. The five-letter daily game continues to keep players around the world hooked with its clever mix of logic and luck. Some love the thrill of solving the puzzle in just a few tries, while others focus on protecting their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle had players thinking hard about something related to a look. The hints made it easier to guess, but if you’re still wondering, don’t worry, the answer and meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle might look simple, but it takes both patience and smart guessing. Players have six chances to uncover the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles give colour-based clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter isn’t in the word at all.

By using these clues wisely, players can narrow down options and get closer to the answer. That’s what makes Wordle both tricky and satisfying to play every single day.

Hints That Helped Crack The October 29 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

This Wordle word is related to a look.

The word begins with G .

It ends with E .

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “relax” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues helped many players find the answer while still keeping the fun alive.

Wordle Answer Today (October 29)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: GLARE.

To “glare” at someone means to give a harsh or angry look, often showing disapproval. It’s stronger than a simple glance and usually feels intense or unfriendly. “Glare” can also describe a bright or blinding light, like sunlight reflecting off a mirror or glass.

Well done if you solved it on your own! And if not, tomorrow brings another fresh puzzle and a new chance to keep your streak going.