Wordle #1594 Answer Today (October 30): Can You Guess Today’s Puzzle? Check Hints, & Solution

HomeGamingWordle #1594 Answer Today (October 30): Can You Guess Today’s Puzzle? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for October 30 is here. Check the hints, clues, and meaning behind today’s Wordle to keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Thursday, October 30, with another fun five-letter puzzle that had players thinking hard. The daily word game, loved by millions around the world, continues to test both logic and vocabulary. For some, it’s about guessing the word quickly, while for others, it’s about keeping their streak strong.

Today’s puzzle was connected to something used for building and shaping materials. The clues were quite interesting, and if you still haven’t got it, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

At first glance, Wordle seems like an easy word game, but it needs both patience and smart thinking. Players get six tries to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colours to give clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: letter not in the word at all.

Using these clues carefully helps players make better guesses and slowly reach the right answer. This balance of simplicity and challenge is what makes Wordle such a popular game worldwide.

Hints That Helped Crack The October 30 Puzzle

Here are the clues players used today:

  • Today’s Wordle answer is a piece of machinery.
  • The word begins with L.
  • It ends with E.
  • It has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “delta” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These clues were enough to push many closer to the solution without giving it away.

Wordle Answer Today (October 30)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: LATHE.

A “lathe” is a type of machine used to cut or shape wood, metal, or other materials. It works by rotating the material while a cutting tool shapes it. For example, a lathe can turn a plain piece of wood into a chess piece or a table leg. It’s one of the most useful machines in workshops and factories.

Congrats if you guessed it! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings another fresh puzzle and a new chance to play.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Opinion
