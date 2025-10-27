Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle #1591 Answer Today (October 27): Puzzle Too Hard To Solve? Check Clues, & Solution

Wordle #1591 Answer Today (October 27): Puzzle Too Hard To Solve? Check Clues, & Solution

Wordle answer for October 27 is here. Read the clues, hints, and meaning behind today’s puzzle to keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were treated this Monday, October 27, to another tricky puzzle that had many players thinking hard. The five-letter daily game, loved across the world, continues to challenge both quick thinking and vocabulary skills. For some, it’s all about guessing the word fast, while others just want to keep their winning streak safe.

Today’s puzzle had a bit of a “stinky” twist, making it one of those that sounds unpleasant but is still fun to solve. If you’re still unsure, don’t worry, we’ve got the hints, the answer, and the meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple at first, but it needs smart thinking and patience. Players get six tries to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colours to give clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: letter not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can cut down bad guesses and move closer to the right answer. This balance of logic and luck is what makes Wordle so addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The October 27 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had for today’s challenge:

  • It doesn’t smell good...
  • The word begins with F.
  • It ends with D.
  • The word contains 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “bidet” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave everyone a fair shot at cracking the word while keeping the fun alive.

Wordle Answer Today (October 27)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: FETID.

“Fetid” means having a very bad smell, much worse than just “funky” or “smelly.” Rotten food, garbage, or something decaying can all be described as fetid. 

It’s a strong word often used for foul or unpleasant odours. So, if something smells fetid, it’s definitely time to move away fast!

Congrats if you solved it! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s puzzle will bring you another fresh challenge to test your guessing skills.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
Cities
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
World
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet: '100% Tariffs Off The Table'
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet
Election 2025
Pan-India SIR: ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce Revision For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce SIR For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget