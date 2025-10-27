Wordle #1591 Answer Today (October 27): Puzzle Too Hard To Solve? Check Clues, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were treated this Monday, October 27, to another tricky puzzle that had many players thinking hard. The five-letter daily game, loved across the world, continues to challenge both quick thinking and vocabulary skills. For some, it’s all about guessing the word fast, while others just want to keep their winning streak safe.

Today’s puzzle had a bit of a “stinky” twist, making it one of those that sounds unpleasant but is still fun to solve. If you’re still unsure, don’t worry, we’ve got the hints, the answer, and the meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple at first, but it needs smart thinking and patience. Players get six tries to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colours to give clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: letter not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can cut down bad guesses and move closer to the right answer. This balance of logic and luck is what makes Wordle so addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The October 27 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had for today’s challenge:

It doesn’t smell good...

The word begins with F .

It ends with D .

The word contains 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “bidet” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave everyone a fair shot at cracking the word while keeping the fun alive.

Wordle Answer Today (October 27)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: FETID.

“Fetid” means having a very bad smell, much worse than just “funky” or “smelly.” Rotten food, garbage, or something decaying can all be described as fetid.

It’s a strong word often used for foul or unpleasant odours. So, if something smells fetid, it’s definitely time to move away fast!

Congrats if you solved it! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s puzzle will bring you another fresh challenge to test your guessing skills.