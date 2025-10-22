Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle #1586 Answer Today (October 22): Puzzled? Check Hints, Clues, & Solution

Wordle answer for October 22 is here. Check the hints, clues, and meaning of today’s Wordle puzzle in simple words to keep your streak strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players faced a tricky puzzle this Wednesday, October 22. The five-letter daily word game once again made fans think hard and type fast. For many, the joy lies in solving it in fewer tries, while others focus on keeping their winning streak strong.

Today’s puzzle had a fun twist; it could mean both stopping and doing something bold. If you’re still wondering what it is, don’t worry. We’ve listed the hints, answers, and meanings below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a simple word game that tests your guessing skills. You get six tries to find a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, you get helpful clues through coloured tiles:

  • Green tiles: the letter is in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is right, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

Using these clues, players can cut out wrong guesses and slowly move closer to the answer. It’s this easy yet smart mix that makes Wordle so popular around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack the October 22 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

  • This word may indicate stopping, but also doing something daring.
  • The word begins with S.
  • It ends with T.
  • The word has just 1 vowel.
  • There are 4 unique letters.
  • Using “aunts” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These clues gave players a big head start while keeping the challenge alive.

Wordle Answer Today (October 22)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: STUNT.

A “stunt” is something brave, bold, or risky,  like jumping off a building or doing tricks in an action movie. It’s often done to impress others or grab attention. As a verb, “to stunt” means to stop or slow down growth or progress.

For example, “Drought has stunted the potato crop” means the plants didn’t grow properly due to a lack of rain.

If you guessed it right, great job! And if not, don’t worry, a new puzzle awaits you tomorrow for another round of fun and challenge.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
