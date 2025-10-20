Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle #1584 Answer Today (October 20): Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle #1584 Answer Today (October 20): Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for October 20 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning behind the puzzle to keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans started their Monday, October 20, with another brainy challenge that had everyone typing and guessing. The five-letter puzzle, loved by millions worldwide, continues to strike a balance between simplicity and just the right dose of difficulty. Some play to test their word skills, while others are here to protect their long-running winning streaks.

Today’s puzzle leaned on the trickier side; it pointed to a place no one wants to be stuck in. If you’re still scratching your head, we’ve got the full set of hints and the answer waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy at first glance, but it’s all about smart guessing. Players have six tries to discover the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles light up to offer clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct position.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By paying close attention to these clues, players can trim out wrong guesses and inch closer to victory. That’s what makes Wordle such an addictive daily ritual.

Hints That Helped Crack The October 20 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players toward today’s answer:

  • Today’s Wordle is a place you don’t want to get stuck in.
  • The word begins with L.
  • It ends with O.
  • It has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “blimp” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues gave everyone a fair shot at cracking the word without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (October 20)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: LIMBO.

“Limbo” comes from an old Christian belief describing a middle place between heaven and hell, where unbaptised souls were thought to remain. 

In modern use, it means being stuck or waiting endlessly for something to happen. For example, if a project is paused with no update, you might say it’s “stuck in limbo.”

Well done if you guessed it right! And if not, tomorrow’s Wordle will give you a fresh chance to guess and keep that streak alive.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check Area-Wise AQI
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check AQI
World
Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'
Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'
Technology
Where’s Google’s Diwali Doodle? AI Overviews & Gemini Try To Explain The Miss
Where’s Google’s Diwali Doodle? AI Overviews & Gemini Try To Explain The Miss
World
Israel 'Renews' Ceasefire Enforcement Hours After Strikes On Gaza, Accuses Hamas Of Violations
Israel 'Renews' Ceasefire Enforcement Hours After Strikes On Gaza
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget