Wordle #1584 Answer Today (October 20): Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans started their Monday, October 20, with another brainy challenge that had everyone typing and guessing. The five-letter puzzle, loved by millions worldwide, continues to strike a balance between simplicity and just the right dose of difficulty. Some play to test their word skills, while others are here to protect their long-running winning streaks.

Today’s puzzle leaned on the trickier side; it pointed to a place no one wants to be stuck in. If you’re still scratching your head, we’ve got the full set of hints and the answer waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy at first glance, but it’s all about smart guessing. Players have six tries to discover the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles light up to offer clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct position.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By paying close attention to these clues, players can trim out wrong guesses and inch closer to victory. That’s what makes Wordle such an addictive daily ritual.

Hints That Helped Crack The October 20 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players toward today’s answer:

Today’s Wordle is a place you don’t want to get stuck in.

The word begins with L .

It ends with O .

It has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “blimp” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues gave everyone a fair shot at cracking the word without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (October 20)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: LIMBO.

“Limbo” comes from an old Christian belief describing a middle place between heaven and hell, where unbaptised souls were thought to remain.

In modern use, it means being stuck or waiting endlessly for something to happen. For example, if a project is paused with no update, you might say it’s “stuck in limbo.”

Well done if you guessed it right! And if not, tomorrow’s Wordle will give you a fresh chance to guess and keep that streak alive.