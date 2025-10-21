Wordle #1585 Answer Today (October 21): Found It Too Hard? Check Hints, & Answer

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players across the world started their Tuesday, October 21, with yet another interesting puzzle. The five-letter word game has become a daily ritual for many, testing both word skills and sharp thinking. For some, it’s about cracking the word fast, while others just love keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle was a clever one, linked to something people often do after festivals or feasts! The hints gave a fair idea, but if you’re still wondering what the answer is, we’ve got you covered.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it takes patience and a bit of brainpower. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each try, the game shows helpful colour clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter isn’t in the word.

Using these clues carefully helps you remove wrong guesses and move closer to the answer. That’s what makes Wordle so addictive and satisfying every single day.

Hints That Helped Crack the October 21 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

Today’s Wordle answer is related to fasting.

The word begins with D .

It ends with X .

The word contains 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “toned” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints gave a clear direction without making the answer too obvious.

Wordle Answer Today (October 21)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: DETOX.

To “detox” means to cleanse your body from harmful or unwanted substances. People often detox by avoiding junk food, sugary drinks, or alcohol to feel lighter and healthier. The goal is to give organs like the liver and kidneys a break and help the body reset.

Well done if you guessed it right! And if not, no worries, tomorrow’s Wordle brings another chance to play and sharpen your guessing game.