Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle #1585 Answer Today (October 21): Found It Too Hard? Check Hints, & Answer

Wordle #1585 Answer Today (October 21): Found It Too Hard? Check Hints, & Answer

Wordle answer for October 21 is here. See the hints, clues, and meaning behind today’s puzzle to keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players across the world started their Tuesday, October 21, with yet another interesting puzzle. The five-letter word game has become a daily ritual for many, testing both word skills and sharp thinking. For some, it’s about cracking the word fast, while others just love keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle was a clever one, linked to something people often do after festivals or feasts! The hints gave a fair idea, but if you’re still wondering what the answer is, we’ve got you covered.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it takes patience and a bit of brainpower. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each try, the game shows helpful colour clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter isn’t in the word.

Using these clues carefully helps you remove wrong guesses and move closer to the answer. That’s what makes Wordle so addictive and satisfying every single day.

Hints That Helped Crack the October 21 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

  • Today’s Wordle answer is related to fasting.
  • The word begins with D.
  • It ends with X.
  • The word contains 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “toned” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints gave a clear direction without making the answer too obvious.

Wordle Answer Today (October 21)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: DETOX.

To “detox” means to cleanse your body from harmful or unwanted substances. People often detox by avoiding junk food, sugary drinks, or alcohol to feel lighter and healthier. The goal is to give organs like the liver and kidneys a break and help the body reset.

Well done if you guessed it right! And if not, no worries, tomorrow’s Wordle brings another chance to play and sharpen your guessing game.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
World
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis, Calls It ‘Canadian Problem’
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis
Election 2025
Bihar Election: JMM Pulls Out Of Race, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Political Conspiracy, ‘Betrayal Won’t Be Forgotten’
Bihar Election: JMM Pulls Out Of Race, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Political Conspiracy, ‘Betrayal Won’t Be Forgotten’
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget