Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle #1575 Answer Today (October 11): Puzzled? Check Hints, & Answer

Wordle #1575 Answer Today (October 11): Puzzled? Check Hints, & Answer

Wordle answer for October 11 is here. Check today’s hints, clues, and meaning to keep your daily Wordle streak strong.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans started their Saturday, October 11, with another clever five-letter puzzle that got minds working and fingers typing. The global word game, loved by millions, continues to challenge players with its mix of logic and fun. Some play for the thrill of guessing it fast, while others aim to keep their winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle had a fun twist; the answer was something you might see in piles all around you. If you’re still unsure, don’t worry, we’ve got the hints, the answer, and the meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple, but it needs both strategy and patience. You get six tries to guess the secret five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles show clues that help you:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: letter not in the word at all.

By using these clues wisely, players can narrow down their guesses and find the answer. This simple mix of challenge and fun is what makes Wordle such a daily habit worldwide.

Hints That Helped Crack The October 11 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

  • If you have this, you have more than one.
  • The word begins with S.
  • It ends with K.
  • The word has 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “carts” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues gave players the right direction without spoiling the joy of guessing.

Wordle Answer Today (October 11)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: STACK.

A “stack” means a pile or group of items placed neatly, often one on top of another. You can have a stack of books, a stack of clothes, or even a stack of dishes. As a verb, “to stack” means to arrange or store things in a pile. The word can also be used casually, like saying you have a “stack” of work to do, meaning a lot of it!

Congrats if you solved it! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s puzzle will give you another chance to play and keep your streak alive.

Also read
Published at : 11 Oct 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Fire Breaks Out At Kanpur Metro Warehouse And Scrap Godown, Fire Tenders On Spot
Fire Breaks Out At Kanpur Metro Warehouse And Scrap Godown, Fire Tenders On Spot
India
'Insult To Women': Priyanka Seeks PM's Clarification On Women Journalists' Exclusion At Afghan FM Presser
'Insult To Women': Priyanka Seeks PM's Clarification On Women Journalists' Exclusion At Afghan FM Presser
News
Akhilesh Yadav’s Facebook Account Suspended; SP Blames BJP Government
Akhilesh Yadav’s Facebook Account Suspended; SP Blames BJP Government
News
SC Lifts Blanket Ban, Allows Five-Day Firecracker Window In Delhi-NCR For Diwali
SC Lifts Blanket Ban, Allows Five-Day Firecracker Window In Delhi-NCR For Diwali
Advertisement

Videos

Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Page With 8 Million Followers Gets Blocked | ABP News
Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan Escalates As Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Kabul | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: Suspense Deepens as Wife Challenges FIR, Demands Strict Action | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Prashant Kishor To Meet Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh', Says Sources | ABP News
42-Year-Old Professional Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away, Heart Attack Confirmed As The Cause | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget