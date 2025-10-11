Wordle #1575 Answer Today (October 11): Puzzled? Check Hints, & Answer

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans started their Saturday, October 11, with another clever five-letter puzzle that got minds working and fingers typing. The global word game, loved by millions, continues to challenge players with its mix of logic and fun. Some play for the thrill of guessing it fast, while others aim to keep their winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle had a fun twist; the answer was something you might see in piles all around you. If you’re still unsure, don’t worry, we’ve got the hints, the answer, and the meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple, but it needs both strategy and patience. You get six tries to guess the secret five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles show clues that help you:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.



Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.



Grey tiles: letter not in the word at all.



By using these clues wisely, players can narrow down their guesses and find the answer. This simple mix of challenge and fun is what makes Wordle such a daily habit worldwide.

Hints That Helped Crack The October 11 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

If you have this, you have more than one.

The word begins with S .

It ends with K .

The word has 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using “carts” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues gave players the right direction without spoiling the joy of guessing.

Wordle Answer Today (October 11)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: STACK.

A “stack” means a pile or group of items placed neatly, often one on top of another. You can have a stack of books, a stack of clothes, or even a stack of dishes. As a verb, “to stack” means to arrange or store things in a pile. The word can also be used casually, like saying you have a “stack” of work to do, meaning a lot of it!

Congrats if you solved it! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s puzzle will give you another chance to play and keep your streak alive.