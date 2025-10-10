Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle #1574 Answer Today (October 10): Confused? Here's Clues, Hints, & Answer

Wordle answer for October 10 is here. Read today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak strong.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Friday, October 10, with another exciting puzzle that got players thinking hard. The five-letter word game, now a global habit for many, continues to challenge minds and test quick thinking. For some, it’s all about solving the word fast, while others play to keep their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle hinted at something you can pull, simple but sneaky. If you’re still unsure about the word, don’t worry. We’ve got all the hints and the answer below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but it needs focus and logic. Players get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles reveal helpful clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter isn’t in the word at all.

By reading these hints carefully, players can cut wrong guesses and move closer to the solution. This mix of thinking and fun is what makes Wordle loved all over the world.

Hints That Helped Crack the October 10 Puzzle

Here are the clues players worked with today:

  • You can pull it.
  • The word begins with L.
  • It ends with R.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters.
  • Using “breve” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues helped many players get close to the right answer without spoiling the challenge.

Wordle Answer Today (October 10)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: LEVER.

A lever is a handle or bar used to control or move something. You might pull a lever to open a gate or lift something heavy. As a verb, “to lever” means to move or raise an object, usually with some effort.

If you solved it, great job! If not, no worries, tomorrow brings a fresh puzzle and another chance to keep your streak alive.

Also read
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
