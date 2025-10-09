Wordle Answer Today (October 9): Today’s Tricky Five-Letter Puzzle Leaves Players Guessing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players around the world faced another brain-twister on Thursday, October 9, as puzzle number 1573 put even seasoned solvers to the test. If you found yourself struggling to crack today’s word, you weren’t alone; it was a tough one. For those who need a nudge or two, the hints and the final answer are all here.

Wordle, the daily five-letter guessing game that became a global sensation, challenges players to find the correct word in just six tries. Each attempt offers colour-coded clues, green for the right letter in the right place, yellow for a correct letter in the wrong position, and grey for letters not in the word at all. The aim is simple, but as many fans know, simplicity doesn’t always mean easy.

Wordle Answer Today (October 9)

For October 9, the puzzle wasn’t a walk in the park. The word began with H and ended with Y, featuring just one vowel and five unique letters. Those who tried the starter word “yeard” might have noticed four letters turning yellow — a solid sign they were on the right path.

Even with those clues, the answer remained elusive for many. Players took to social media to share their frustration, celebrating victories or lamenting near-misses. Some called it “a deceptively simple-looking puzzle that tested patience and logic.”

The Answer Revealed: ‘HARDY’

The word ‘hardy’ refers to something or someone strong, durable, and resilient. While it can describe a person known for bravery or physical strength, it’s more commonly used for beings or things that can withstand tough conditions. For instance, certain animals or plants are called hardy because they thrive even in challenging or extreme environments.

So, if you guessed HARDY, congratulations! You’ve kept your streak alive for another day. And if not, take heart. Tomorrow’s Wordle offers another chance to prove your puzzle-solving resilience. Quite fitting, given today’s answer.