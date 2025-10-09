Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (October 9): Today’s Tricky Five-Letter Puzzle Leaves Players Guessing

Wordle Answer Today (October 9): Today’s Tricky Five-Letter Puzzle Leaves Players Guessing

Today’s Wordle proved a real brain-teaser, with tricky letter placements and a deceptively simple pattern that left even seasoned players second-guessing their guesses.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players around the world faced another brain-twister on Thursday, October 9, as puzzle number 1573 put even seasoned solvers to the test. If you found yourself struggling to crack today’s word, you weren’t alone; it was a tough one. For those who need a nudge or two, the hints and the final answer are all here.

Wordle, the daily five-letter guessing game that became a global sensation, challenges players to find the correct word in just six tries. Each attempt offers colour-coded clues, green for the right letter in the right place, yellow for a correct letter in the wrong position, and grey for letters not in the word at all. The aim is simple, but as many fans know, simplicity doesn’t always mean easy.

Wordle Answer Today (October 9)

For October 9, the puzzle wasn’t a walk in the park. The word began with H and ended with Y, featuring just one vowel and five unique letters. Those who tried the starter word “yeard” might have noticed four letters turning yellow — a solid sign they were on the right path.

Even with those clues, the answer remained elusive for many. Players took to social media to share their frustration, celebrating victories or lamenting near-misses. Some called it “a deceptively simple-looking puzzle that tested patience and logic.”

The Answer Revealed: ‘HARDY’

The word ‘hardy’ refers to something or someone strong, durable, and resilient. While it can describe a person known for bravery or physical strength, it’s more commonly used for beings or things that can withstand tough conditions. For instance, certain animals or plants are called hardy because they thrive even in challenging or extreme environments.

So, if you guessed HARDY, congratulations! You’ve kept your streak alive for another day. And if not, take heart. Tomorrow’s Wordle offers another chance to prove your puzzle-solving resilience. Quite fitting, given today’s answer.

Also read
Published at : 09 Oct 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
Cities
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After Child Deaths
World
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
World
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget