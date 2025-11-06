Wordle #1601 Answer Today (November 6): Can't Solve Today's Puzzle? Check Hints, & Answers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans looked forward to another fun daily challenge this Thursday, November 6. The five-letter guessing game is now part of many people’s daily routine. Some enjoy solving the word in a few tries, while others are focused on keeping their winning streak strong.

Today’s Wordle was all about appearances and how something can look one way on the outside but have a different meaning underneath. If you are still trying to figure it out, don’t worry. We have all the hints, the answer, and a simple explanation below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple at first, but it needs both patience and smart thinking. You have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the game gives clues through the colour of the tiles:

Green tile: The letter is correct and in the correct position.

Yellow tile: The letter is correct, but in the wrong position.

Grey tile: The letter is not in the word at all.

By paying attention to these colour clues, players try to remove wrong guesses and move closer to the answer. This is what makes Wordle fun and makes players come back every day.

Hints That Helped Crack the November 6 Puzzle

Here are the clues that were provided for today’s Wordle:

This Wordle answer is all about appearances.

The word begins with G .

The word ends with E .

The word contains 3 vowels.

All letters are unique.

If you start with the word “urges,” four letters turn yellow.

These hints guided players to the solution without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (November 6)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: GUISE.

A guise is the way someone looks on the outside. It can mean clothing, style, behaviour, or appearance. Sometimes a guise can be honest, and sometimes it can be used to hide the truth. When someone is “in disguise,” they are using a guise to appear like someone else. So, the word can be both simple and tricky depending on how it is used.

If you got it right today, great job! If not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a new puzzle and a new chance to play.