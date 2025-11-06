Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle #1601 Answer Today (November 6): Can't Solve Today's Puzzle? Check Hints, & Answers

Wordle #1601 Answer Today (November 6): Can't Solve Today's Puzzle? Check Hints, & Answers

Wordle answer for November 6 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans looked forward to another fun daily challenge this Thursday, November 6. The five-letter guessing game is now part of many people’s daily routine. Some enjoy solving the word in a few tries, while others are focused on keeping their winning streak strong.

Today’s Wordle was all about appearances and how something can look one way on the outside but have a different meaning underneath. If you are still trying to figure it out, don’t worry. We have all the hints, the answer, and a simple explanation below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple at first, but it needs both patience and smart thinking. You have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the game gives clues through the colour of the tiles:

  • Green tile: The letter is correct and in the correct position.
  • Yellow tile: The letter is correct, but in the wrong position.
  • Grey tile: The letter is not in the word at all.

By paying attention to these colour clues, players try to remove wrong guesses and move closer to the answer. This is what makes Wordle fun and makes players come back every day.

Hints That Helped Crack the November 6 Puzzle

Here are the clues that were provided for today’s Wordle:

  • This Wordle answer is all about appearances.
  • The word begins with G.
  • The word ends with E.
  • The word contains 3 vowels.
  • All letters are unique.
  • If you start with the word “urges,” four letters turn yellow.

These hints guided players to the solution without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (November 6)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: GUISE.

A guise is the way someone looks on the outside. It can mean clothing, style, behaviour, or appearance. Sometimes a guise can be honest, and sometimes it can be used to hide the truth. When someone is “in disguise,” they are using a guise to appear like someone else. So, the word can be both simple and tricky depending on how it is used.

If you got it right today, great job! If not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a new puzzle and a new chance to play.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 06 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Every Player Contributed': Smriti Mandhana’s Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Meets Team India
'Every Player Contributed': Smriti Mandhana’s Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Meets Team India
India
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Cities
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
World
Trump Says America ‘Lost Sovereignty’ After Mamdani’s Win, Warns Of ‘Communism vs Common Sense’
Trump Says America ‘Lost Sovereignty’ After Mamdani’s Win, Warns Of ‘Communism vs Common Sense’
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget