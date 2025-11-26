Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today, November 26: Puzzle 1621 Left You Baffled? Here Are Hints, & Full Solution

Wordle Answer Today, November 26: Puzzle 1621 Left You Baffled? Here Are Hints, & Full Solution

Wordle Answer Today (25 November 2025): Get easy hints, clues, and the final Wordle 1621 solution to keep your streak alive. Learn quick tips to improve your guesses.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 10:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players began their Tuesday, November 26, with a puzzle that pointed to a place no one would want to live in. The hints helped narrow down today’s word, but for many players, guessing it still took time and patience. If you’re unsure about today’s answer, don’t worry, we’re breaking down the clues, the meaning, and the full solution in very simple language below.

Wordle Hints And Clues For Today’s Puzzle (November 26)

Here are the clues that guided players today:

  • Not the nicest dwelling.
  • The word begins with H.
  • It ends with L.
  • It contains 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • If you try the starting word “glove”, then four letters will turn yellow.

These clues helped many players reach the solution step by step. The hints ruled out a lot of common living-space words, making today’s puzzle tricky but interesting.

Wordle Answer Today

The Wordle answer for November 26 is: HOVEL.

If you got the answer today, well done! If not, that’s okay; every Wordle helps you improve and think sharply for the next round.

Meaning Of Today’s Word

A hovel refers to a small and usually unpleasant home. It is not a warm, cosy cottage. Instead, it describes a dirty or poorly built place to live. The word can also be used for a tool shed or a place to keep cattle, where the meaning is not negative. But if someone calls a person’s home a hovel, it is usually not meant as a compliment.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a puzzle where you must guess a five-letter word in six tries. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

  • Green = right letter in the right place
  • Yellow = right letter, wrong place
  • Grey = letter not in the word

Understanding and using these clues wisely helps you reach the answer faster.

Yesterday’s Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer for November 25 was: PLEAD.

Wordle gives a fresh puzzle every day, letting you challenge your mind with just a few minutes of thinking. Keep guessing, keep learning, and enjoy the thrill of solving tomorrow’s word; it could be your quickest win yet.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Police Eye ‘Conspiracy’ Angle In India Gate Protest After Chilli Spray, Naxal Chants
Delhi Police Eye ‘Conspiracy’ Angle In India Gate Protest After Chilli Spray, Naxal Chants
News
‘New India Does Not Bend’: PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor As Proof Of Zero Tolerance For Terror
‘New India Does Not Bend’: PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor As Proof Of Zero Tolerance For Terror
India
'Attacked Even For A Neutral Post', Tharoor Says States Must Work With The Centre To Get Things Done
'Attacked Even For A Neutral Post', Tharoor Says States Must Work With The Centre To Get Things Done
India
Pakistan Tried To Hit Uri Hydel Plant After Operation Sindoor Launch; CISF Blocked The Strike
Pakistan Tried To Hit Uri Hydel Plant After Operation Sindoor Launch; CISF Blocked The Strike
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget