Wordle Answer Today, November 26: Puzzle 1621 Left You Baffled? Here Are Hints, & Full Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players began their Tuesday, November 26, with a puzzle that pointed to a place no one would want to live in. The hints helped narrow down today’s word, but for many players, guessing it still took time and patience. If you’re unsure about today’s answer, don’t worry, we’re breaking down the clues, the meaning, and the full solution in very simple language below.

Wordle Hints And Clues For Today’s Puzzle (November 26)

Here are the clues that guided players today:

Not the nicest dwelling.

The word begins with H .

It ends with L .

It contains 2 vowels .

All five letters are unique.

If you try the starting word “glove”, then four letters will turn yellow.

These clues helped many players reach the solution step by step. The hints ruled out a lot of common living-space words, making today’s puzzle tricky but interesting.

Wordle Answer Today

The Wordle answer for November 26 is: HOVEL.

If you got the answer today, well done! If not, that’s okay; every Wordle helps you improve and think sharply for the next round.

Meaning Of Today’s Word

A hovel refers to a small and usually unpleasant home. It is not a warm, cosy cottage. Instead, it describes a dirty or poorly built place to live. The word can also be used for a tool shed or a place to keep cattle, where the meaning is not negative. But if someone calls a person’s home a hovel, it is usually not meant as a compliment.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a puzzle where you must guess a five-letter word in six tries. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

Green = right letter in the right place

Yellow = right letter, wrong place

Grey = letter not in the word

Understanding and using these clues wisely helps you reach the answer faster.

Yesterday’s Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer for November 25 was: PLEAD.

Wordle gives a fresh puzzle every day, letting you challenge your mind with just a few minutes of thinking. Keep guessing, keep learning, and enjoy the thrill of solving tomorrow’s word; it could be your quickest win yet.