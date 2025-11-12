Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle #1607 Answer Today (November 12): Puzzle Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle #1607 Answer Today (November 12): Puzzle Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for November 12 is here. See today’s clues, hints, and meaning behind the puzzle to keep your Wordle streak going strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, November 12, with a puzzle that had everyone thinking hard. The five-letter daily challenge continues to test how quick and clever players can be with words. For some, solving it is pure joy, while others are focused on protecting their winning streaks.

Today’s puzzle took inspiration from games like tennis and cards, making it both fun and tricky. If you’re still unsure, don’t worry, the hints, answer, and meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle might seem simple, but it’s a game that needs both focus and strategy. Players have six chances to find the secret five-letter word. After each guess, tiles show useful clues:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right spot.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues wisely, players can slowly work their way toward the correct answer. This easy-to-learn but hard-to-master style is why Wordle is so popular worldwide.

Hints That Helped Crack The November 12 Puzzle

Here are the hints that helped players today:

  • This term is used in card games and tennis.
  • The word begins with D.
  • It ends with E.
  • The word has 3 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters.
  • Using “cured” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues were enough to push many players in the right direction without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (November 12)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: DEUCE.

The word “deuce” is used in tennis to describe a situation where both players have scored 40 points, meaning they are tied and one must score twice in a row to win. In card or dice games, “deuce” refers to the number two. The word is also sometimes used as a mild version of “devil” in old-fashioned speech, like saying, “What the deuce are you up to?”

Well done if you guessed it! And if not, tomorrow’s Wordle will bring a brand-new challenge to keep the streak going strong.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 12 Nov 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
