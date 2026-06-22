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HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (June 22): Puzzle 1829 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (June 22): Puzzle 1829 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for June 22 is OVATE. Check today's hints, clues, and the simple meaning of the word to keep your winning streak going.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 09:48 AM (IST)

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Monday, June 22, with another fun puzzle that got many people thinking. The popular five-letter word game continues to challenge players every day with a new word to guess in just six tries. Some people enjoy solving it as fast as they can, while others are focused on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle was a little tricky, but the hints gave players a fair chance to figure it out. If you’re still searching for the answer, don’t worry, we’ve got both the solution and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may seem easy, but it takes careful thinking and smart guesses. Players have six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to show helpful clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By paying attention to these clues, players can rule out wrong letters and get closer to the correct answer. This simple but clever gameplay is what keeps millions of people coming back every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 22 Puzzle

Today's clues gave players a good chance to work out the answer:

  • Like an egg.
  • The word begins with O.
  • It ends with E.
  • The word has 3 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using "venom" as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints pointed players in the right direction without giving away the answer too early.

Wordle Answer Today (June 22)

The answer to today's Wordle is: OVATE.

The word "ovate" means something that has an oval or egg-like shape. It is often used to describe eggs, leaves, or other objects that are wider in the middle and narrower at the ends.

Congratulations if you guessed today's word correctly! If not, there's always another Wordle waiting tomorrow.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
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Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
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