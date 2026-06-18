Wordle is a popular five-letter word game where players have six chances to guess a hidden word. It challenges players daily with a mix of easy and tricky words.
Wordle Answer Today (June 18): Confused By Puzzle 1825? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle answer for June 18 is ENTRY. Check today's hints, clues, and the meaning of the five-letter word to keep your winning streak alive.
- Wordle players navigated a challenging puzzle on June 18.
- Hints, including starting with 'E' and ending with 'Y', were provided.
- The official Wordle answer for the day was 'ENTRY'.
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Thursday, June 18, with another fun puzzle that got people thinking. The popular five-letter word game continues to challenge players every day with a mix of easy and tricky words. Some people enjoy solving it as quickly as possible, while others simply want to keep their winning streak alive.
Today’s puzzle looked simple at first, but the clues made many players stop and think. If you’re still trying to solve it, don’t worry, we’ve got all the hints, the answer, and its meaning below.
How To Play Wordle
Wordle is easy to learn but takes smart thinking to master. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the game gives clues using coloured tiles:
- Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
- Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
- Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.
Using these clues carefully helps players rule out wrong letters and move closer to the correct answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so enjoyable for millions of people around the world.
Hints That Helped Crack The June 18 Puzzle
Here are the clues players received for today’s Wordle:
- Welcome!
- The word begins with E.
- It ends with Y.
- The word has 1 vowel.
- All five letters are unique.
- Using “yeast” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.
These clues gave players a good chance to solve the puzzle without giving away the answer too early.
Wordle Answer Today (June 18)
The answer to today’s Wordle is: ENTRY.
An "entry" is a way to get into a place, such as a door or gate. The word can also mean something that has been written down or submitted. For example, you can write a journal entry in your diary or submit an entry for a competition.
Congratulations if you guessed today's Wordle correctly! If not, don't worry, there will be another puzzle tomorrow to help you continue your Wordle journey.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Wordle?
How do you play Wordle?
Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. Clues are given with colored tiles: green (correct letter, correct place), yellow (correct letter, wrong place), or grey (letter not in word).
What do the colored tiles in Wordle mean?
Green tiles indicate a correct letter in the correct place. Yellow tiles show a correct letter in the wrong place, and grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.