Wordle Answer Today (June 18): Confused By Puzzle 1825? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle players navigated a challenging puzzle on June 18.

Hints, including starting with 'E' and ending with 'Y', were provided.

The official Wordle answer for the day was 'ENTRY'.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Thursday, June 18, with another fun puzzle that got people thinking. The popular five-letter word game continues to challenge players every day with a mix of easy and tricky words. Some people enjoy solving it as quickly as possible, while others simply want to keep their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle looked simple at first, but the clues made many players stop and think. If you’re still trying to solve it, don’t worry, we’ve got all the hints, the answer, and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to learn but takes smart thinking to master. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the game gives clues using coloured tiles:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

Using these clues carefully helps players rule out wrong letters and move closer to the correct answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so enjoyable for millions of people around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 18 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today’s Wordle:

Welcome!

The word begins with E.

It ends with Y.

The word has 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using “yeast” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These clues gave players a good chance to solve the puzzle without giving away the answer too early.

Wordle Answer Today (June 18)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: ENTRY.

An "entry" is a way to get into a place, such as a door or gate. The word can also mean something that has been written down or submitted. For example, you can write a journal entry in your diary or submit an entry for a competition.

Congratulations if you guessed today's Wordle correctly! If not, don't worry, there will be another puzzle tomorrow to help you continue your Wordle journey.