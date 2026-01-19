Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (January 19): Can You Solve Today's Puzzle? Try These Clues First

Wordle Answer Today (January 19): Can You Solve Today’s Puzzle? Try These Clues First

Wordle answer for January 19 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans woke up this Sunday, January 19, to another fun and clever word puzzle. The daily five-letter game continues to bring people together from all over the world. Some players rush to solve it in just two or three tries. Others take their time and enjoy each guess. For many, the real goal is simple: don’t break that winning streak.

Today’s Wordle was a little different. The hints pointed toward something useful, something that protects and preserves. If you felt stuck, you are not alone. Many players paused, thought again, and tried new letters. And if you still haven’t cracked it, don’t worry. The answer and its meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to start but tricky to master. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

  • Green tiles mean the letter is right and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours carefully, you can remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. This simple system is what makes Wordle so fun for kids, adults, and everyone in between.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 19 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had today:

  • It’ll protect your wooden furniture.
  • The word begins with W.
  • It ends with N.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “knawe” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These hints gave players a fair chance to narrow things down without giving the word away too fast.

Wordle Answer Today (January 19)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: WAXEN.

If something is “waxen,” it has been waxed, is made of wax, or looks like wax. Wax is a thick, sticky material made by bees. People use it to protect surfaces. Wooden tables and chairs, for example, are often waxed to keep them safe and shiny.

The word “waxen” can also be used in a softer way. When someone has a “waxen face,” it usually means they look pale, smooth, or still, almost like wax.

Great job if you guessed it on your own. And if you didn’t, that’s okay. Tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and a fresh chance to win again.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How do the colored tiles in Wordle work?

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right position. Yellow tiles indicate the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Grey tiles show the letter is not in the word at all.

What is the meaning of the word 'waxen'?

'Waxen' means something has been waxed, is made of wax, or resembles wax in appearance. It can also describe a pale, smooth, or still facial complexion.

What is the Wordle answer for January 19th?

The Wordle answer for January 19th is WAXEN.

Read
