Wordle Answer Today (December 9): Puzzle #1634 Too Confusing? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players sat down this Tuesday, December 9, to take on another five-letter puzzle that made many think harder than usual. The game continues to be a fun daily routine for people across the world. Some enjoy the thrill of guessing the word quickly, while others simply want to protect their long winning streak.

Today’s Wordle was based on something unkind and sharp. The hints helped many players reach close to the answer, but others still struggled. If you are one of them, don’t worry. The clues, answer, and meaning are all explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle feels simple, but it needs smart thinking and patience. You get six tries to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles give helpful hints:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By carefully using these colour clues, players can drop wrong guesses and slowly move closer to the right answer. This mix of logic and fun is what has made Wordle a daily habit for millions.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 9 Puzzle

Players got the following clues today:

Today’s Wordle answer is unkind.

The word begins with S .

It ends with E .

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

If you type in the starting word “deans”, then four letters will turn yellow.

These hints were strong enough to guide players in the right direction without giving away the actual word.

Wordle Answer Today (December 9)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SNIDE.

A snide remark is a mean or sharp comment meant to hurt someone. It can sound insulting or disrespectful. A person can also be described as “snide,” meaning they are sneaky, unfriendly, or untrustworthy. It is better not to make snide comments because they make other people feel bad and can make you look unpleasant.

If you solved it without help, great job. And if you didn’t, that’s alright. There will be another chance tomorrow to guess the next word and keep your streak going.