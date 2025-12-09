Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (December 9): Puzzle #1634 Too Confusing? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (December 9): Puzzle #1634 Too Confusing? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for December 9 is here. Read the hints, clues, and meaning of today’s puzzle to boost your score and protect your winning streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players sat down this Tuesday, December 9, to take on another five-letter puzzle that made many think harder than usual. The game continues to be a fun daily routine for people across the world. Some enjoy the thrill of guessing the word quickly, while others simply want to protect their long winning streak.

Today’s Wordle was based on something unkind and sharp. The hints helped many players reach close to the answer, but others still struggled. If you are one of them, don’t worry. The clues, answer, and meaning are all explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle feels simple, but it needs smart thinking and patience. You get six tries to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles give helpful hints:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By carefully using these colour clues, players can drop wrong guesses and slowly move closer to the right answer. This mix of logic and fun is what has made Wordle a daily habit for millions.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 9 Puzzle

Players got the following clues today:

  • Today’s Wordle answer is unkind.
  • The word begins with S.
  • It ends with E.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • If you type in the starting word “deans”, then four letters will turn yellow.

These hints were strong enough to guide players in the right direction without giving away the actual word.

Wordle Answer Today (December 9)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SNIDE.

A snide remark is a mean or sharp comment meant to hurt someone. It can sound insulting or disrespectful. A person can also be described as “snide,” meaning they are sneaky, unfriendly, or untrustworthy. It is better not to make snide comments because they make other people feel bad and can make you look unpleasant.

If you solved it without help, great job. And if you didn’t, that’s alright. There will be another chance tomorrow to guess the next word and keep your streak going.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Wordle answer for December 9?

The Wordle answer for December 9 was SNIDE. This word refers to something unkind and sharp, often a mean or sharp comment.

What are the clues for today's Wordle?

The clues for the December 9 Wordle were that the word is unkind, starts with 'S', ends with 'E', has two vowels, and all five letters are unique.

How do the Wordle color tiles work?

Green tiles indicate a correct letter in the correct spot. Yellow tiles mean a correct letter is in the wrong spot. Grey tiles show a letter is not in the word at all.

Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
World
Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30
Japan Lifts Tsunami Warning After 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Off Northeast Coast Injures 30
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra Fled To Thailand Hours After 25 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget