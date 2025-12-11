Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (December 11): Puzzle #1636 Made You Go Crazy? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (December 11): Puzzle #1636 Made You Go Crazy? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for December 11 is here. Check all the hints, clues, and meanings behind today’s Wordle and keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans met another fun challenge this Thursday, December 11, as the daily five-letter puzzle returned with a word many people use all the time. The game stays a favourite because it mixes simple rules with smart thinking. Some players rush to solve it fast, while others just want to protect their streak.

If today’s clues left you unsure, don’t worry. The full answer and meaning are explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs clear thinking. You get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles give clues:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By reading these clues carefully, players can remove wrong guesses and move closer to the answer. That’s why millions enjoy playing it every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 11 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players find today’s word:

  • This word describes what you’re doing right now.
  • The word begins with G.
  • It ends with S.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “usage” as a starter makes four letters turn yellow.

These hints pointed gently toward the answer while still keeping the puzzle fun.

Wordle Answer Today (December 11)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: GUESS.

To “guess” means to say or think something without being fully sure. You might guess someone’s age, guess when a friend will arrive, or guess the answer to a question. In Wordle, your first try is always a guess because you don’t know yet if it is right.

Congrats if you solved it today! And if you didn’t, tomorrow brings a brand-new chance to try again and keep your streak strong.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 11 Dec 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for December 11?

The Wordle answer for December 11 is GUESS. This word describes an action of saying or thinking something without full certainty.

How do the tile colors in Wordle provide clues?

Green tiles indicate a correct letter in the right position. Yellow tiles mean a correct letter is in the word but in the wrong place. Grey tiles show a letter that is not in the word at all.

What are some hints for the December 11 Wordle puzzle?

The word for December 11 starts with G and ends with S. It contains two vowels, four unique letters, and describes an action you are doing right now.

Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
News
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Cities
Luthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended
Luthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended
Cities
MEA Reviews Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Luthra Brothers After Shack Fire Tragedy
MEA Reviews Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Luthra Brothers After Shack Fire Tragedy
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget