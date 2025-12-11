Wordle Answer Today (December 11): Puzzle #1636 Made You Go Crazy? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans met another fun challenge this Thursday, December 11, as the daily five-letter puzzle returned with a word many people use all the time. The game stays a favourite because it mixes simple rules with smart thinking. Some players rush to solve it fast, while others just want to protect their streak.

If today’s clues left you unsure, don’t worry. The full answer and meaning are explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs clear thinking. You get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles give clues:

Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By reading these clues carefully, players can remove wrong guesses and move closer to the answer. That’s why millions enjoy playing it every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 11 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players find today’s word:

This word describes what you’re doing right now.

The word begins with G .

It ends with S .

The word has 2 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “usage” as a starter makes four letters turn yellow.

These hints pointed gently toward the answer while still keeping the puzzle fun.

Wordle Answer Today (December 11)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: GUESS.

To “guess” means to say or think something without being fully sure. You might guess someone’s age, guess when a friend will arrive, or guess the answer to a question. In Wordle, your first try is always a guess because you don’t know yet if it is right.

Congrats if you solved it today! And if you didn’t, tomorrow brings a brand-new chance to try again and keep your streak strong.