Wordle Answer Today (December 10): Puzzle #1635 Bamboozled You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players welcomed this Wednesday, December 10, with another fun and tricky puzzle that had many people thinking hard. The five-letter guessing game, now loved around the world, keeps testing everyone’s word skills and patience. Some players rush to solve the puzzle in a few tries, while others focus on saving their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle pointed to a verb that means removing something completely. If you’re still unsure after trying all morning, don’t worry. All the clues, the answer, and the meaning are shared below in simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but you need good thinking and careful guesses. Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to give very helpful hints:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

When you use these clues wisely, you can slowly remove wrong letters and get closer to the answer. This mix of thinking and fun is why millions play Wordle every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 10 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

This verb obliterates things.

The word begins with E .

It ends with E .

The word has 3 vowels.

The word has 4 unique letters.

Using “saber” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints guided many players towards the solution without giving it away too soon.

Wordle Answer Today (December 10)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: ERASE.

To erase means to remove something completely. You can erase pencil marks by rubbing an eraser on paper. You can erase a file from your computer, meaning it is deleted. You can also say you erased a memory, which means you forgot it or tried to remove it from your mind.

Congrats if you guessed today’s word! And if not, tomorrow brings a fresh puzzle and a new chance to protect your streak.