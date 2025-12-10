Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (December 10): Puzzle #1635 Bamboozled You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (December 10): Puzzle #1635 Bamboozled You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for December 10 is here. See the simple hints, clues, and meaning behind today’s puzzle to help keep your winning streak strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 09:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players welcomed this Wednesday, December 10, with another fun and tricky puzzle that had many people thinking hard. The five-letter guessing game, now loved around the world, keeps testing everyone’s word skills and patience. Some players rush to solve the puzzle in a few tries, while others focus on saving their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle pointed to a verb that means removing something completely. If you’re still unsure after trying all morning, don’t worry. All the clues, the answer, and the meaning are shared below in simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but you need good thinking and careful guesses. Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to give very helpful hints:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

When you use these clues wisely, you can slowly remove wrong letters and get closer to the answer. This mix of thinking and fun is why millions play Wordle every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The December 10 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

  • This verb obliterates things.
  • The word begins with E.
  • It ends with E.
  • The word has 3 vowels.
  • The word has 4 unique letters.
  • Using “saber” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints guided many players towards the solution without giving it away too soon.

Wordle Answer Today (December 10)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: ERASE.

To erase means to remove something completely. You can erase pencil marks by rubbing an eraser on paper. You can erase a file from your computer, meaning it is deleted. You can also say you erased a memory, which means you forgot it or tried to remove it from your mind.

Congrats if you guessed today’s word! And if not, tomorrow brings a fresh puzzle and a new chance to protect your streak.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 09:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
Cities
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
India
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
World
‘We Don’t Have A Moral Right’: Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions Despite Trump’s New Proposal
‘We Don’t Have A Moral Right’: Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions Despite Trump’s New Proposal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget