Wordle Answer Today (August 21): Did You Guess The Tricky Five-Letter Word? Let Us Help

For August 21, Wordle players were given a series of hints to help them solve the puzzle without spoiling the fun immediately.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 12:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Fans of the daily word puzzle Wordle faced another challenge on Thursday, August 21, as puzzle number 1524 landed with a mix of confusion and curiosity. For those who struggled, hints were shared throughout the day, eventually leading to the big reveal: the solution was EXTOL.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle has become a morning ritual for millions around the globe. The rules are straightforward but far from easy. Players get six chances to identify a mystery five-letter word. After every attempt, letters change colour to provide clues: green marks a correct letter in the right spot, yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong position, and grey signals that the letter doesn’t appear at all.

Despite its simple mechanics, Wordle often pushes even seasoned players to the edge of frustration, especially when streaks spanning months or even a year are at risk of being broken.

Clues That Pointed To Today's Wordle Answer

For August 21, players were given a series of hints to help them solve the puzzle without spoiling the fun immediately. The first clue noted that the word could be used to describe the act of applauding or praising someone.

The second hint narrowed things further: the word began with the letter E. A third clue revealed it ended with L. Players were also told that the word contained two vowels, included no repeating letters, and that typing “toile” would make four letters turn yellow. These nudges were enough for some to piece the puzzle together, but many still found themselves stumped.

Wordle Answer Today (August 21)

Eventually, the solution was uncovered: EXTOL.

The word means to applaud, commend, or celebrate something or someone. As the clue suggested, it perfectly aligns with the act of praise.

Those who managed to crack it before running out of guesses kept their streak alive, while others may have had to rely on the hints to cross the finish line. Either way, puzzle number 1524 reminded everyone that Wordle’s charm lies in being both deceptively simple and endlessly tricky.

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
Gaming Wordle
