HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (August 20): Today's Solution Giving You Drama? Solve It Without A Fuss With These Clues

Wordle players get just one puzzle a day, and with each attempt, the pressure mounts. Our clues are here to help.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle continues to challenge millions of puzzle enthusiasts worldwide with its deceptively simple format, a five-letter word guessed within six attempts. Each guess provides clues through colour-coded hints: green for the right letter in the right spot, yellow for the correct letter in the wrong place, and grey for letters that don’t belong. While the rules are straightforward, the execution can test even the sharpest minds, particularly for those fiercely protecting their winning streaks.

Today’s Hints To Crack Wordle

For Wednesday, August 20, the Wordle puzzle came with a set of subtle yet telling clues. According to today’s hints, the mystery word was a domesticated animal. Players were told it begins with the letter L and ends with the letter A. Another clue revealed that the word contains two vowels and is made up of only three unique letters.

Those looking for a smart starting point were nudged towards the word mural, which instantly lit up three yellow letters, giving solvers a strong base to move forward with their guesses.

Wordle Answer Today (August 20)

After much speculation and deduction, the Wordle for August 20 has been revealed. The correct answer for puzzle number 1523 is: LLAMA.

Wordle fans who managed to arrive at the solution within six guesses celebrated yet another win to keep their streak alive. And for those who struggled, the clues provided a solid learning curve for future puzzles.

Why Wordle Remains So Addictive

The enduring popularity of Wordle lies in its balance of simplicity and suspense. Players get just one puzzle a day, and with each attempt, the pressure mounts. The sense of accomplishment in cracking the code, or the frustration in falling short, keeps the community buzzing every morning.

With Wordle continuing to capture attention across social media and casual gaming circles, today’s challenge was another reminder of why this five-letter guessing game remains an unshakable part of the daily routine for so many.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
