Your Computer Mouse Might Be Listening To Your Conversations, Researchers Warn

That harmless mouse on your desk might not be so innocent. UC researchers found that hackers could exploit its sensors to detect vibrations from your voice, capturing speech.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

If you’ve ever been paranoid about your phone or laptop secretly listening to your conversations, well… congratulations, you’ve been worrying about the wrong thing. Because now, your computer mouse might be the one spying on you. Yes, that tiny device you click and scroll with every day could be turning into a secret microphone, and researchers at the University of California have figured out exactly how. 

Using a method called Mic-E-Mouse, they discovered that your mouse can pick up vibrations from your voice and potentially let hackers eavesdrop.

How Mic-E-Mouse Can Turn Your Mouse Into A Listening Device

The UC researchers explain that the sensors in modern mice are super sensitive; they can detect even the tiniest movement and vibration. 

By exploiting this, they found a way to use these sensors like a microphone. The method works by picking up acoustic vibrations caused by your voice while talking. Depending on the voice frequency, the researchers were able to capture speech with 61% accuracy. 

That’s not perfect, but it’s enough to be creepy. What makes it even more worrying is that most security programs don’t check mice or other peripherals closely. 

This means attackers could use your mouse to grab information without triggering alerts. Basically, that innocent-looking device on your desk might be listening in silently.

Can Your Mouse Really Spy On You?

Before you start throwing your mouse across the room, remember that a hacker first needs to infect your system. 

So, if you are careful with downloads, suspicious links, and emails, your risk is lower. 

Still, it’s a strange wake-up call for anyone who thought only smart devices could eavesdrop. 

Next time you’re clicking and scrolling, picture your mouse quietly “listening” to your private conversations, your work complaints, or the funny jokes you share with friends. 

Even your trusty little pointer might be taking notes without you knowing, so maybe think twice before venting to yourself while gaming or working.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Cybersecurity TECHNOLOGY Mic-E Digital Safety
