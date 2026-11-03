Want To Compete In VALORANT VCT 2027? JioBLAST Opens South Asia Qualifier Registrations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Riot Games, JioBLAST host VALORANT South Asia Kickoff Qualifiers.

Registration open until Nov 13; Ascendant 1 rank needed.

Qualifiers run November 17-29, concluding with playoffs.

Winners secure two coveted spots at Kickoff APAC.

Riot Games has teamed up with JioBLAST to bring the VCT 2027 Kickoff Open Qualifiers to South Asia, opening up a competitive pathway for aspiring VALORANT teams looking to make their mark on the international esports stage. Registrations are currently open and will remain available until November 13, 2026, giving eligible teams across the region an opportunity to compete for two coveted spots at Kickoff APAC. The tournament will take place from November 17 to November 29, forming part of the opening phase of the 2027 VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) season.

The competition will begin with an open qualification stage before moving into the playoffs, where teams will battle through an elimination bracket for a chance to progress to the Asia-Pacific tournament.

VALORANT VCT 2027 South Asia Qualifiers: How To Register

Teams interested in participating in the VCT 2027 Kickoff Open Qualifiers can complete their registrations online through the official JioBLAST website.

Here are the steps to register:

Visit the official registration portal at https://jioblast.com/vctsakickoff. Check the tournament rules and eligibility requirements before submitting an application. Ensure that all participating players meet the minimum rank, age, residency and account-related requirements. Complete the registration process by providing the details requested on the official tournament portal. Submit the application before the registration deadline of November 13, 2026, at midnight.

Players should carefully review the official tournament rules before registering, as all participants must satisfy the prescribed eligibility conditions.

VCT 2027 South Asia Qualifiers: Eligibility Criteria And Minimum Rank

Participation in the open qualifiers is subject to specific requirements laid down by the organisers. Every participating player must have a minimum current VALORANT rank of Ascendant 1.

Teams and their players must also comply with the tournament's age, residency, account and other eligibility conditions. The complete requirements are available on the official tournament registration website.

The open qualification format gives emerging teams an opportunity to compete against established opponents, with the eventual winners earning a chance to represent South Asia at the next stage of the VCT competition.

VCT 2027 Kickoff Open Qualifiers: Tournament Dates And Format

The South Asia qualifiers will be conducted across two stages between November 17 and November 29.

The opening stage, scheduled from November 17 to November 20, will follow a Swiss-stage format. Teams will compete for a place among the top eight, which will advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs will take place from November 23 to November 29, featuring a double-elimination bracket. The format will determine the two teams that secure qualification for Kickoff APAC.

The playoffs will also be streamed live on the official JioBLAST and VALORANT YouTube channels, as well as JioTV, allowing fans to follow the competition.

What Riot Games And JioBLAST Said About The Partnership

The collaboration is aimed at expanding competitive opportunities for players in South Asia and strengthening the region's esports ecosystem.

“At JioBLAST, we believe the future of esports depends on creating meaningful opportunities for emerging talent to compete, prove themselves and progress to the global stage,” said Charlie Cowdrey, CEO of JioBLAST.

“It is a great sign to see BLAST's global relationship with Riot Games extending to India through JioBLAST and it reflects our commitment to strengthening South Asia’s competitive ecosystem and giving teams a clear pathway to pursue their ambitions. We look forward to seeing the region’s best talent step up, compete and seize this opportunity to make their mark,” he added.

Anushka Bhatnagar, Publishing Lead for Riot Games India and South Asia, said, “The VCT 2027 competitive format marks an exciting step forward in making VALORANT Esports more accessible and creating meaningful opportunities for aspiring players across South Asia.”

“We’re pleased to partner with JioBLAST to bring this opportunity to the region and continue building the competitive ecosystem for VALORANT in South Asia,” she added.

Players and teams can follow JioBLAST and VALORANT Esports on their official social media channels for further announcements, tournament updates and information about the qualifiers.