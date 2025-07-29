Sony Reveals Official Name Of PlayStation's First Wireless Fight Stick: All You Need To Know

With the Evolution Championship Series (Evo) kicking off this weekend in Las Vegas, Sony has officially unmasked its long-teased "Project Defiant", now revealed as the FlexStrike, PlayStation’s first-ever wireless fight stick. The high-performance controller, first showcased during the June 2025 State of Play, is built with competitive fighting game fans in mind and promises to deliver a portable, pro-grade experience for both PlayStation 5 and PC players.

Designed for Fighters, Built for the Road

FlexStrike combines portability with robust construction, making it ideal for gamers on the go.

The device includes a sling carry case that snugly fits the fight stick, its USB-C cable, and additional components, including three swappable restrictor gates, square, circle, and octagon, which can be neatly stored within the controller itself. These restrictor gates, critical for precise directional control in fighting games, can be swapped without any tools.

To ensure extended play sessions, FlexStrike features a built-in rechargeable battery and supports both wired and wireless connections via PlayStation Link, Sony’s ultra-low latency technology.

Seamless Audio, Dual Connections, and More

One of FlexStrike’s standout features is its ability to support simultaneous PlayStation Link audio. This means players can connect both the FlexStrike and a Pulse Elite wireless headset or Pulse Explore earbuds to a single PS Link USB adapter on the PS5, a feature geared toward delivering crisp audio and lag-free voice chat during high-stakes matches.

“Players can use a single PS Link USB adapter to connect the FlexStrike wireless fight stick and a Pulse Elite wireless headset or Pulse Explore wireless earbuds simultaneously on PS5, for an ultra-low latency audio and voice chat experience in the heat of battle,” the company confirmed.

The controller also supports dual FlexStrike connections through one PS Link USB adapter, perfect for couch battles or team matches. It comes equipped with a high-quality digital stick, ergonomic contours, a non-slip base, and input features from the DualSense controller, including a touchpad and a lever mode switch to adjust directional inputs. A dedicated lock button helps prevent accidental inputs mid-match.

First Public Display at Evo 2025

Fans attending Evo 2025, taking place August 1–3 in Las Vegas, will get an exclusive first look at the FlexStrike wireless fight stick. Sony confirmed that the device will be showcased at the Fight Stick Museum and the Arc System Works booth.

The FlexStrike is set to officially launch in 2026. For those eager to stay ahead of updates, sign-ups are now live online.

The fight stick is shaping up to be a serious contender for competitive players, not just for what’s inside, but for how it travels, connects, and delivers PlayStation’s signature polish to the world of fighting games.