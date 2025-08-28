Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PS Plus Free Games For September Announced: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, More

PlayStation Plus brings variety this September: battle psychic conspiracies in Psychonauts 2, farm and rebuild community in Stardew Valley, and bend reality with Viewfinder.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

PS Plus Free Games: Sony has unveiled the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for September, offering a mix of quirky adventures, heartfelt farming, and mind-bending puzzles. Starting September 2, subscribers will be able to download Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder. All subscribers of PS Plus, regardless of which plan they are in, will be able to add these games to their library.

A Return to the Quirky World of Psychonauts

First up is Psychonauts 2, a fan-favourite platform adventure that brings back Razputin “Raz” Aquato. Once a circus acrobat, Raz has now stepped into the big leagues as part of the international psychic espionage team known as the Psychonauts. But things are far from normal at headquarters. Their leader has returned from a kidnapping with something clearly off, and to make matters worse, there’s a traitor hiding among them.

Players will explore bizarre and imaginative mental landscapes, armed with a toolkit of customisable psychic powers. From offbeat humour to cinematic storytelling, the game balances danger, mystery, and laughs as Raz faces a deadly psychic threat.

Stardew Valley Brings Farming and Friendship

For those looking for something slower-paced, Stardew Valley makes its way into the September catalogue. Players inherit a neglected farm and must decide how to rebuild it with just a handful of tools and some starting coins. But the challenge is more than just clearing weeds and planting crops; the once-thriving community has withered under the shadow of the Joja Corporation.

By farming, fishing, and forging relationships, players can restore not only the land but also the town’s community spirit. The game’s charm lies in its blend of cosy farming mechanics and meaningful storytelling, making it one of the most beloved indie titles of the last decade.

Viewfinder Turns Perception Into Gameplay

Adding a unique twist to this month’s lineup is Viewfinder, available on both PS4 and PS5. This first-person puzzle game uses photography as its central mechanic.

With an instant camera in hand, players can literally reshape the environment by placing photos, drawings, or postcards into the world, altering reality to solve puzzles. Each level pushes perception further, uncovering secrets hidden in colourful and surreal landscapes.

Last Chance To Download August Games

Sony also reminded members that they have until September 1 to grab August’s lineup, Lies of P, Day Z, and My Hero One’s Justice 2. Once September rolls in, the new trio will replace them in the library.

With this diverse mix, September’s PlayStation Plus games cater to both adrenaline seekers and those who prefer more relaxing or cerebral gameplay experiences.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Gaming PS Plus TECHNOLOGY
