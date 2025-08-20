Online Gaming Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha: Boost For Esports, Checks On Betting

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, shortly after Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced it earlier in the day. The legislation sets out a dual approach, boosting esports and social gaming, while at the same time clamping down on money-based online games.

For the first time, esports will be officially recognised as a sport at par with cricket, football, or any other established discipline. The bill identifies these as skill-driven competitions, where outcomes are determined by agility, strategy, and mental sharpness, rather than luck.

To build the ecosystem further, the Centre has proposed government-backed tournaments, research centres, training academies, and incentive schemes to support emerging talent.

Policy Push For Social Games

The bill also extends support to social games: those meant purely for entertainment, education, or skill enhancement, without monetary stakes. Developers of such games could be registered and potentially provided with assistance.

Educational institutions will be encouraged to integrate these games into extracurricular learning activities, giving students exposure to digital tools in a structured manner.

Blanket Ban On Money Gaming Platforms

On the other hand, the law draws a hard line against online money games, defined as platforms where participants stake money or valuables for a chance to win monetary rewards. Such activities are now completely prohibited in India. The ban covers not just operations, but also advertising and promotion.

Financial institutions and payment intermediaries are barred from processing transactions related to these games. Penalties are steep: running such platforms could lead to three years of imprisonment or fines up to Rs 1 crore. Advertising them could bring two years in jail or a penalty of Rs 50 lakh. Payment facilitators, too, will face comparable punishments, with repeat offenders subjected to harsher action. Companies engaging in violations will have both their management and officials held accountable.

Regulatory Authority With Wide Powers

The bill establishes a new Online Gaming Authority, responsible for classifying games, maintaining developer registrations, hearing user complaints, and identifying whether a game qualifies as esports, social gaming, or an illegal money-based activity. Members of the authority, including its chairperson, will be appointed by the Centre.

To ensure enforcement, the bill empowers designated officers to conduct searches, seize devices, and even make arrests without a warrant in suspected cases of violation. The government will also be able to block websites and apps that flout the law. Crucially, offering or facilitating online money games has been categorised as a non-bailable offence, underlining the Centre’s firm stance against such platforms.