Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingOnline Gaming Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha: Boost For Esports, Checks On Betting

Online Gaming Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha: Boost For Esports, Checks On Betting

The bill also extends support to social games: those meant purely for entertainment, education, or skill enhancement, without monetary stakes.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, shortly after Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced it earlier in the day. The legislation sets out a dual approach, boosting esports and social gaming, while at the same time clamping down on money-based online games.

For the first time, esports will be officially recognised as a sport at par with cricket, football, or any other established discipline. The bill identifies these as skill-driven competitions, where outcomes are determined by agility, strategy, and mental sharpness, rather than luck.

To build the ecosystem further, the Centre has proposed government-backed tournaments, research centres, training academies, and incentive schemes to support emerging talent.

Policy Push For Social Games

The bill also extends support to social games: those meant purely for entertainment, education, or skill enhancement, without monetary stakes. Developers of such games could be registered and potentially provided with assistance.

Educational institutions will be encouraged to integrate these games into extracurricular learning activities, giving students exposure to digital tools in a structured manner.

Blanket Ban On Money Gaming Platforms

On the other hand, the law draws a hard line against online money games, defined as platforms where participants stake money or valuables for a chance to win monetary rewards. Such activities are now completely prohibited in India. The ban covers not just operations, but also advertising and promotion.

Financial institutions and payment intermediaries are barred from processing transactions related to these games. Penalties are steep: running such platforms could lead to three years of imprisonment or fines up to Rs 1 crore. Advertising them could bring two years in jail or a penalty of Rs 50 lakh. Payment facilitators, too, will face comparable punishments, with repeat offenders subjected to harsher action. Companies engaging in violations will have both their management and officials held accountable.

Regulatory Authority With Wide Powers

The bill establishes a new Online Gaming Authority, responsible for classifying games, maintaining developer registrations, hearing user complaints, and identifying whether a game qualifies as esports, social gaming, or an illegal money-based activity. Members of the authority, including its chairperson, will be appointed by the Centre.

To ensure enforcement, the bill empowers designated officers to conduct searches, seize devices, and even make arrests without a warrant in suspected cases of violation. The government will also be able to block websites and apps that flout the law. Crucially, offering or facilitating online money games has been categorised as a non-bailable offence, underlining the Centre’s firm stance against such platforms.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 20 Aug 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests, Referred To Joint Panel
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests, Referred To Joint Panel
India
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Cities
CCTV Reveals Assailant Scouting Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s House Day Before Attack; Booked For Attempted Murder
CCTV Reveals Assailant Scouting Delhi CM’s House Before Attack; Booked For Attempted Murder
Gaming
Online Gaming Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha: Boost For Esports, Checks On Betting
Online Gaming Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha: Boost For Esports, Checks On Betting
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget