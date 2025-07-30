Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answer (July 30): Musical Twists, Greek Numbers, More. Check Out Hints & Solutions

NYT Connections Answer (July 30): Musical Twists, Greek Numbers, More. Check Out Hints & Solutions

NYT Connections puzzle for July 30 mixed Greek number prefixes, instructional verbs, and musical instrument anagrams for a tricky but satisfying solve.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 11:52 AM (IST)

NYT Connections Answer: NYT Connections is a word-matching puzzle game developed by The New York Times. The goal is to group 16 words into four sets of four, based on shared themes or hidden links. Each group is colour-coded by difficulty: Yellow (easy), Green (moderate), Blue (challenging), and Purple (trickiest). The themes could be anything from meanings and categories to wordplay and cultural references.

Each day’s puzzle tests not just vocabulary, but your lateral thinking and pattern recognition.

Yellow Category: Instruct

This group featured action verbs that relate to guiding, teaching, or leading someone, words often used in contexts of education, sports, or mentorship. Though straightforward in meaning, they required you to think about their role as instructions.

  • Coach
  • Direct
  • Guide
  • Train

These words represent different ways of instructing or shaping someone’s path, whether in learning, decision-making, or development.

Green Category: Means

This category grouped words that refer to methods, tools, or channels through which something is done or conveyed. The common theme was subtle, as each word could belong to a different domain, technology, biology, communication, or transport, but all were united by their role as “means”.

  • Instrument
  • Medium
  • Organ
  • Vehicle

All four words describe channels or tools that help carry out functions, whether a musical instrument, a biological organ, or a communication medium.

Blue Category: Starting With Greek Numerical Prefixes

This set required recognising Greek number-based prefixes like mono-, di-, tri-, and tetra-. While some like “triangle” were easier to spot, others like “tetracycline” added a science twist to the mix.

  • Dioxide
  • Monorail
  • Tetracycline
  • Triangle

The common thread was the numerical prefix: "di" (two), "mono" (one), "tetra" (four), and "tri" (three). These prefixes are frequently used in scientific, mathematical, or medical contexts.

Purple Category: Anagrams Of Musical Instruments

The trickiest set of the day involved rearranging letters, these four words are all anagrams of real musical instruments. Recognising them wasn’t just about vocabulary, but also about spotting the hidden letters.

  • Abut
  • Bulge
  • Groan
  • Voila

When unscrambled, they spell Tuba, Bugle, Organ, and Viola; all musical instruments, cleverly disguised. This group was a true test of wordplay skills and attention to letter patterns.

Keep Your Streak Going

Puzzle #779 brought a perfect blend of classic wordplay, science, and music. If you managed to solve all four groups, your logical and linguistic skills are truly sharp. Missed a few? Don’t worry, each new puzzle is a fresh chance to test your mind. Return tomorrow for a brand-new challenge and keep that winning streak alive.


Published at : 30 Jul 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY

