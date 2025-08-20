NYT Connections Answers Today (August 20): Untwist Today's Puzzle With Our Handy Clues & Tips

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ wildly popular word puzzle Connections returned today with its 800th edition, offering players yet another chance to test their pattern-finding skills. The August 20 puzzle may have looked innocent at first, but many solvers quickly realised that spotting the real links between words was trickier than expected.

What Is Connections And Why It Hooks Players

Connections, published daily by the NYT, asks participants to sort 16 words into four distinct groups, with each group tied together by a hidden theme. The challenge lies in the clever red herrings deliberately placed to mislead players. One wrong guess might be shrugged off, but reach four mistakes and the puzzle ends, revealing the answers automatically.

Each set of themes is colour-coded by difficulty: Yellow for the simplest link, Green for relatively easy, Blue for moderately tough, and Purple for the hardest to crack. The colour system has become something of a badge of honour for players who pride themselves on solving without errors.

Today’s Word Grid

The 16 words served up today were: Candy Cane, Carousel, Ceiling Fan, Crook, Zebra, Knitting Needles, Crochet Hook, Barber Pole, Yin-Yang Symbol, Crowbar, Piano Keys, Chopsticks, Claves, Domino, Ski Poles, and Lazy Susan.

At first glance, the list seemed random. But as always, the trick was to hunt for patterns that went beyond surface meanings.

NYT Connections Answers

For those struggling, the official hints pointed towards visual and functional clues. Yellow’s theme was tied to colours, Green involved pairs, Blue hinted at movement, while Purple focused on shape similarities. An extra nudge revealed that, apart from Yellow, each theme included multiple words beginning with the letter “C.”

By the end of the puzzle, here’s how today’s Connections grid fell into place:

Yellow (Black-And-White Things): Domino, Piano Keys, Yin-Yang Symbol, Zebra

Domino, Piano Keys, Yin-Yang Symbol, Zebra Green (Pairs Of Rods): Chopsticks, Claves, Knitting Needles, Ski Poles

Chopsticks, Claves, Knitting Needles, Ski Poles Blue (Things That Rotate About A Vertical Axis): Barber Pole, Carousel, Ceiling Fan, Lazy Susan

Barber Pole, Carousel, Ceiling Fan, Lazy Susan Purple (Rods That Curve At One End): Candy Cane, Crochet Hook, Crook, Crowbar

With its mix of visual trickery and clever associations, the August 20 challenge once again reminded fans why Connections has become one of the most addictive brain teasers since the arrival of Wordle.