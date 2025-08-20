Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers Today (August 20): Untwist Today's Puzzle With Our Handy Clues & Tips

NYT Connections Answers Today (August 20): Untwist Today's Puzzle With Our Handy Clues & Tips

Connections asks participants to sort 16 words into four distinct groups, with each group tied together by a hidden theme.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ wildly popular word puzzle Connections returned today with its 800th edition, offering players yet another chance to test their pattern-finding skills. The August 20 puzzle may have looked innocent at first, but many solvers quickly realised that spotting the real links between words was trickier than expected.

What Is Connections And Why It Hooks Players

Connections, published daily by the NYT, asks participants to sort 16 words into four distinct groups, with each group tied together by a hidden theme. The challenge lies in the clever red herrings deliberately placed to mislead players. One wrong guess might be shrugged off, but reach four mistakes and the puzzle ends, revealing the answers automatically.

Each set of themes is colour-coded by difficulty: Yellow for the simplest link, Green for relatively easy, Blue for moderately tough, and Purple for the hardest to crack. The colour system has become something of a badge of honour for players who pride themselves on solving without errors.

Today’s Word Grid

The 16 words served up today were: Candy Cane, Carousel, Ceiling Fan, Crook, Zebra, Knitting Needles, Crochet Hook, Barber Pole, Yin-Yang Symbol, Crowbar, Piano Keys, Chopsticks, Claves, Domino, Ski Poles, and Lazy Susan.

At first glance, the list seemed random. But as always, the trick was to hunt for patterns that went beyond surface meanings.

NYT Connections Answers

For those struggling, the official hints pointed towards visual and functional clues. Yellow’s theme was tied to colours, Green involved pairs, Blue hinted at movement, while Purple focused on shape similarities. An extra nudge revealed that, apart from Yellow, each theme included multiple words beginning with the letter “C.”

By the end of the puzzle, here’s how today’s Connections grid fell into place:

  • Yellow (Black-And-White Things): Domino, Piano Keys, Yin-Yang Symbol, Zebra
  • Green (Pairs Of Rods): Chopsticks, Claves, Knitting Needles, Ski Poles
  • Blue (Things That Rotate About A Vertical Axis): Barber Pole, Carousel, Ceiling Fan, Lazy Susan
  • Purple (Rods That Curve At One End): Candy Cane, Crochet Hook, Crook, Crowbar

With its mix of visual trickery and clever associations, the August 20 challenge once again reminded fans why Connections has become one of the most addictive brain teasers since the arrival of Wordle.

Also read
Published at : 20 Aug 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
World
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Cities
No Schools Closed In Mumbai Today: BMC Dismisses Social Media Post As Fake
No Schools Closed In Mumbai Today: BMC Dismisses Social Media Post As Fake
India
PM, Ministers, UT CMs To Lose Post If Arrested On Serious Charges: Govt To Introduce Bills In LS
PM, Ministers, UT CMs To Lose Post If Arrested On Serious Charges: Govt To Introduce Bills In LS
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget